Sydney Martin named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School sophomore Sydney Martin scored 21 points and pulled down five rebounds in the Lady Maroons' win over Corbin High School. Against Daviess County, Martin scored 18 points, hit two treys and had seven rebounds.

