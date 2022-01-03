Pulaski County High School sophomore Sydney Martin led the Lady Maroons basketball team in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic. Martin scored 86 points in three games for a 28.7 scoring average. Martin pulled down 23 rebounds and hit eight three-pointers.
Sydney Martin named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
