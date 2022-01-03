Sydney Martin named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School sophomore Sydney Martin led the Lady Maroons basketball team in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic. Martin scored 86 points in three games for a 28.7 scoring average. Martin pulled down 23 rebounds and hit eight three-pointers.

