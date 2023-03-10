Sydney Martin
Pulaski County junior Sydney Martin has been named the Commonwealth Journal Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season and for the second year in a row. Martin was the leading scorer in the county with a 22.7 points per game average, scoring a total of 726 points, while also pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game, collecting a total of 197 rebounds. She also was 11th in the state in scoring, led the state in free throw percentage with an 89% conversion rate and hit 50 three-pointers.
Aubrey Daulton
Pulaski County senior Aubrey Daulton has been named to the All-County team after a successful last season as a Lady Maroons. Daulton was the second-leading scorer on the team, scoring 8.2 points per game for a total of 272 points for the season. She also pulled down 143 rebounds for a total of 4.3 per game and hit 30 three-pointers as one of the top shooters on her team.
Maggie Holt
Pulaski County do-it-all junior Maggie Holt missed some games due to injury this season but was constantly a threat wherever she played on the court, often filling up the stat sheets. Holt scored a total of 215 points, averaging 8.3 per game, and pulled down a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game, totaling 188 for the season. She also hit 30 three-pointers on the season.
Ayden Smiddy
Southwestern senior point guard Ayden Smiddy scored the most points on the Lady Warriors with 471 for a 14.7 per game average, hit 91 three-pointers at a 34.5% clip and totaled 149 rebounds for a 4.7 per game average. Smiddy was also recognized as a Co-Player of the Year in the 12th Region.
Kinsley Molden
Southwestern sophomore Kinsley Molden makes her third straight All-County team after scoring a total of 386 points for a 14.8 per game average and pulling down 91 rebounds for a 3.5 per game average. Molden was also one of the top three-point shooters in the state, hitting 69 total for the season at a 42.9% clip.
Kaylee Young
Southwestern senior Kaylee Young makes the All-County team after blossoming into one of the top defenders in the local area, constantly drawing the opposing team’s best player on defense. Young also scored a total of 326 points at a 9.9 per game average and pulled down 158 rebounds at a 4.8 per game average. She also hit 41 three-pointers.
Grace Bruner
Somerset senior Grace Bruner has been named to the All-County team after making a comeback from her season-ending knee injury last basketball season and leading the Lady Jumpers with 14.3 points per game for a total of 459 for the whole season. Grace was also the leading rebounder in the local area, pulling down 8.7 per game for a total of 277 for the season. She also hit 24 three-pointers.
Jaelyn Dye
Somerset eighth grader Jaelyn Dye makes her second-straight All-County team after scoring 11 points per game for a total of 318 points over the course of the season. Dye also pulled down 5.4 rebounds per game for a total of 156 for the season and hit 24 three-pointers.
Honorable Mention
Madeline Butcher
Pulaski County freshman Madeline Butcher scored 7.5 points per game and showed serious poise as the point guard for the Lady Maroons
Payton Acey
Southwestern junior Payton Acey scored 12 points per game and added 6.6 rebounds per game and was a nightly double-double threat for the Lady Warriors.
Kate Bruner
Somerset senior Kate Bruner scored 8.2 points per game and hit 43 three-pointers to lead the Lady Jumpers.
