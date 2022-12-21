The Lady Maroons were back in action for the first time in five days on Wednesday afternoon, as they competed in the Lady Cardinal Christmas Classic taking on Bell County. The Lady Cats, like the Maroons, had only lost one game so far in the season, with their setback being against undefeated Knox Central.
The big storyline heading into the game was seeing if Pulaski County was going to be able to keep their heads in the game after coming off of an emotional victory at Somerset. A welcome development happened for the Lady Maroons, as Maggie Holt returned to action after missing the past few games due to injury albeit in limited minutes. The Maroons trailed at the half but a major scoring run in the third quarter eventually propelled them to a 74-61 victory over Bell County.
Pulaski was on the offensive early in the first quarter, getting out to a 11-2 lead thanks to seven points from Sydney Martin and four from Aubrey Daulton. The Lady Cats couldn’t find much offense in the first quarter but managed to cut the Pulaski lead to 18-11 entering the second period following three from junior Mikayla Wilder on a three-point play and two each from senior Mataya Ausmus, sophomore Lauren McGeorge, and freshman Kairi Lamb. Daulton added five more for the Lady Maroons before the end of the first period, coming out of her funk that lasted the majority of the Somerset game.
A 10-4 run by Bell County in the early stages of the second quarter saw them cut the Pulaski lead to just 22-21 following six points from McGeorge off of two made three-pointers and two each from Ausmus and Lamb. Brooklyn Thomas, the hero from Friday’s rivalry game, scored the four early points for the Lady Maroons to keep them in the lead.
Pulaski went on a 7-0 run to push their lead out to 29-21 with about four minutes to go in the half after a three-point play from Madeline Butcher and two points each from Martin and Hannah Murray. However, the numerous fouls being called on both teams crept up on the Lady Maroons, with the game slowing to a crawl with an insane amount of free throws being taken. Bell County took this opportunity to get back into the game, trailing by two points after nailing some free throws. Wilder grabbed the ball with only a few seconds left on the clock and threw up a prayer from half court, with the ball banking off the backboard into the bottom of the net, giving the Lady Cats a one point lead at the break at 34-33.
The two teams traded points to open up the third quarter, with Bell County leading 43-39 midway through it. McGeorge added another three-pointer and Wilder scored another four points, while it was the duo of Martin and Daulton keeping Pulaski in the game.
A wild scene ensued as Pulaski then went on a 15-0 run to take control of the game with a 54-43 lead. Martin scored another eight points on this run with Daulton scoring another four. Butcher then hit a three-pointer to give the Maroons their 54-43 lead.
A slew of technicals were then called on the next Bell County offensive possession that resulted in the ejection of a Bell County player and numerous fans being thrown out of the gym. Before this happened, Martin went down with what appeared at first to be a serious injury before jogging it off and coming back to hitting all four of the technical free throws the Lady Maroons received. Thomas hit a lay-up that just managed to leave her hand before the buzzer, giving Pulaski a 60-49 lead heading into the final quarter of action.
The Maroons controlled the fourth quarter, eventually running away with a 74-61 victory over the Lady Cats after four more points from Martin, threes from both Murray and Caroline Heist, two from Daulton, and the first basket back from injury from Holt. Lamb had the high mark for Bell County in the quarter with another four points, while Ausmus and senior Mikayla Gambrel each scored three during the last quarter.
Pulaski was led in scoring by Sydney Martin who had a game-high 31 points in the victory. Aubrey Daulton scored 17 points with Brooklyn Thomas chipping in 10 points off the bench. Madeline Butcher scored six points, with Hannah Murray scoring five. Other scorers were Caroline Heist with three and Maggie Holt with two. Mikayla Wilder led Bell County with 19 for the game.
The Lady Maroons improve to 6-1 with the victory and will play again at the Lady Cardinal Christmas Classic tomorrow, with their opponent set to be Marshall County. First tip is scheduled for 4 p.m.
