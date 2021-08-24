Take me out to the Ball Game

As I headed off to my first high school volleyball match of the season, last week, I expected to walk into a local gymnasium with a somewhat quiet and small crowd.
After all, in my 20-plus years of sports journalism, I had seemed to notice a decline in fan participation in many of the high school sporting events. Apart from local cross-town rivalry games and post-season tournament contests, many high school sporting events were attended by mostly players' family members and a sprinkling of their fellow classmates.
Over the past two decades, high school students have many more ways to spend their time and socialize without attending sporting events. Especially with the emergence of the internet, texting and social media – high school students of the 21st century have other means to entertain themselves or connect with their fellow students without attending a sporting event or social gathering.
Then came the Pandemic of 2020, which mandated that only a select few be allowed to attend high school sporting events. High school sporting events in 2020 were deafening silent.
So you can imagine my surprise when I walked into my first high school volleyball game of the season, and the student section was packed with the two school's cheering sections bantering back and forth across the gymnasium's hardwood floor.
It was not a cross-town game. It was not a post-season tournament game. It was really no significant game at all – other than the first volleyball match of the high school season.
The two teams were not bitter rivals - yet the fans from both sides cheered as if it was.
The game was not a tournament match nor an elimination game – yet every single point seemed like it was 'do or die'.
Not only were the student sections loud and boisterous, but their energy greatly impacted the game and the participating athletes fed off their enthusiasm.
When I got back to the newspaper office, after the game, my heart was still pounding from that season-opening volleyball match.
A heart-pounding season-opening volleyball match?
I never imagined I would ever put those words together in one sentence – but yet now I have.
Then when I went to my first soccer game of the year, later in the same week, I witnessed the same kind of student cheer section excitement. And by the time Friday rolled around, the local football stadiums were at an all-time high hysteria.
Shirtless high school boys were in the stands with their school colors painted across their chests, and the student cheering sections were screaming at the top of their lungs every time their team gained a single yard.
It took me a moment to realize that this was the first time in almost two years that schools were allowed to welcome fans - and students – to high school sporting events without pandemic limitations.
It was also the first time in over a year that many students were able to attend school or go to extracurricular events since the pandemic.
Maybe 18 months of not seeing your fellow classmates on a daily basis was reason enough to come out in droves to cheer for the home team.
Maybe a whole school year of wearing a mask, and sitting in a half-filled classroom, was reason enough to scream until your voice was hoarse.
Maybe 18 months of only texting your friends – instead of seeing them everyday in homeroom – was reason enough to paint giant letters on your chest at a high school football game.
But for most students, I think it was just trying to get back to some normalcy and cheering on your school mates.
“I just wanted to feel some normalcy, and every student wants their school to succeed," stated Pulaski County High School sophomore Nate Unthank. "We come out to feel that sense of togetherness and camaraderie, and that has been missing the last 18 months.”
For others, it might be that feeling of belonging to something and enjoying the experience of just being a high school student again.
“We haven’t been able to attend a high school football game for over a year, and we want to make the experience now mesmerizing," stated Pulaski County High School sophomore Brock Green.
No matter what the reason has been for the resurgence of over-enthusiastic spectators in the grandstands, it is a welcome sight to see.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
