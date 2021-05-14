Tanner Popplewell blasts Somerset to win

Somerset High School senior Tanner Popplewell carried his team on his broad shoulders in the Briar Jumpers' 4-1 win over Glasgow High School on Friday at Charlie Taylor Field. Popplewell sprayed two monster homers to opposite sides of the ball park and accounted for three of the Briar Jumpers' four runs in the game.
In the second inning, Popplewell hit a towering shot well over the left center wall for a solo homer. In the same inning, sophomore Josh Gross doubled to right field and later scored on a Glasgow throwing error.
In the fourth inning, Popplewell drilled a rocket down the right field foul line for his second homer of the day. Popplewell's two-run shot brought home senior Cam Ryan.
"(Tanner) Popplewell continues to improve and impress," stated Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy. "He’s hit the ball hard all year and his confidence is really improving. He’s never played high school baseball and to come out and compete at the level he’s at against the top teams in the state is truly amazing. A wonderful young man and a true blessing to our program. Love to see great kids have great years."
Not only did Popplewell provide the Briar Jumpers with offense, but he also pitched the last two innings of the game to pick up the save on the mound.
Senior pitcher Hank McArthur kept the Glasgow offense off balanced in his pitching win. McArthur struck out 11 batters and only allowed one hit in five innings of work. In fact, McArthur did not allow a hit until the sixth inning.
"So happy for Hank (McArthur)," said Grundy. "He’s been really improving every start this year. He’s got great stuff and that’s the way he’s capable of pitching every night. To take a no hitter into the sixth inning against a great program like Glasgow is a special outing."
Grundy also gave praise to his senior catcher Clay VanDerPloeg.
"Clay (VanDerPloeg) was great tonight behind the plate as well," Grundy vaunted. "He’s another one that’s been red hot at the plate and he’s really stepped it up behind the plate as well. We need to get everyone swinging it and having fun."
For the game, Popplewell hit a perfect 2-for-2, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Dylan Burton, Cam Ryan, Josh Gross, and Logan Purcell all had one hit apiece.
Prior to the game, the KHSAA state champion Somerset High School cheerleaders were honored and Briar Jumpers cheer coach Beth Bruner threw out the first pitch.
Somerset (15-11) will travel to Corbin High School on Saturday.
