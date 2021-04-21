Tanner Popplewell, Kade Grundy excel in Jumpers' district win

Behind the strong bat of Tanner Popplewell and the strong pitching by Kade Grundy, the Somerset High School baseball team had no problems in their 11-1 district win over Rockcastle County High School on Tuesday at Charlie Taylor Field.
Senior Tanner Popplewell hit a home run, a double, drove in three runs and scored two runs. Popplewell's three-run shot over the right field wall came in the home half of the third inning, as the Briar Jumpers piled on seven runs in that frame.
Senior hurler Kade Grundy only allowed one hit, gave up no earned runs and struck out seven Rock batters.
Somerset junior Cole Reynolds drove in two runs and scored a run.
The Rockets committed five errors, which accounted for six of the Briar Jumpers' 11 runs.
Somerset (6-6) will travel to Rockcastle County High School and Thursday.
