Tanner Wright finds a home on the Reservation

In his first two years of high school football, Tanner Wright has split carries with other running backs.
In 2020, Wright is expected to be the feature back for the Southwestern Warriors, and that is a role that he is looking forward to taking on.
”I’m really excited to take on the lead role for main back this year, and I hope I can be an asset to help our team go far,” began Wright. “I’m going to give it my all.”
The junior tailback played his freshman year at Taylor County before moving to Southwestern for his sophomore campaign. As a freshman for the Taylor County Cardinals, Wright rushed for 265 yards and had six touchdowns on 35 rushing attempts. He also had a lone catch for 28 yards.
Last season, Wright would have to sit out the first five games of the year before coming eligible to suit up for the Warriors. Despite missing a portion of the year, he made a huge impact once he joined the Southwestern backfield.
Wright finished his shortened sophomore season with 679 rushing yards and eight scores on 90 carries. He also averaged 7.5 yards per carry.
The Warrior back also had six catches for 35 yards and was second on the team in points last year with 48. On defense, he recorded 22 tackles.
Things weren’t easy for Wright after moving to Southwestern, but he fit right in once he was able to get onto the field. The then sophomore played a key role in the Warriors’ district championship run after the team began the year with a 2-5 start.
“It was a very rough transition at first," explained Wright. “It’s always hard going into a new environment and trying to adjust. It was very frustrating watching my teammates play early in the year — I was very eager to get out there with them. Once I was finally able to get in, we started slow but then we started trusting each other and were able to turn it around and win district.”
Wright, along with the rest of high school football players in the state of Kentucky, have spent most of 2020 having to worry about if they would even get to have a season because of the spread of COVID-19. As of now, it looks like Wright will get his wish to lace ‘em up on Friday nights with his Warrior teammates.
“Being an athlete during COVID-19 is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” said Wright. “It’s really strange having to have all these new guidelines and having to worry about if we’ll get to have a season or not. I’m really hoping that we will get to play, and I hope everyone will stay healthy.”
After making the All-District team last season, Wright wants to take it a step further and make the All-State team this fall. Most of all, the junior is hoping that he can help lead his team to district and region championships.
“My personal goal is to be an All-State back,” told Wright. “I’m working really hard to achieve this goal, and I’m working to better myself every day. The team goal is to win district and region titles. We are going to try our hardest to make this happen.”
If the first two years are an indication of things to come, expect Wright to have a big season for the Southwestern Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.