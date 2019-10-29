Tanner Wright named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School sophomore Tanner Wright rushed for the game-winning overtime touchdown in the Warriors' win over Pulaski County. Wright rushed 14 times for 88 yards on the night.

Tanner Wright

