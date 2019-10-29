Tanner Wright named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Frances Beard, age 94, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, KY. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced later. You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumb…
Mary Lucy Ware, 78, of Science Hill, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
