Tanner Wright named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School junior running back Tanner Wright rushed for 115 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown in the Warriors' Class 5A Regional championship game appearance. For the season, Wright led the Warriors with 1,083 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

