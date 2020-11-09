Southwestern High School junior running back Tanner Wright carried the ball 16 times for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Warriors' regular season finale win over Bullitt Central. Wright also had one catch for 15 yards.
Steve Cornelius Photo
featuredalertbreaking
Tanner Wright named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Tanner Wright
Southwestern High School junior running back Tanner Wright carried the ball 16 times for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Warriors' regular season finale win over Bullitt Central. Wright also had one catch for 15 yards.
Jewell Richardson, 101, of Somerset, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Cora Mae Brock passed peacefully at Sayre Christian Village, in Lexington, on Friday, November 6, 2020, two months shy of her 99th birthday. A long-time resident of Somerset, KY, and widow of Ernest Brock, Cora Mae was an active member of her church, First Christian Church of Somerset- every…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.