Tanner Wright named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Tanner Wright

Southwestern High School junior running back Tanner Wright carried the ball 16 times for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Warriors' regular season finale win over Bullitt Central. Wright also had one catch for 15 yards.

 Steve Cornelius Photo

