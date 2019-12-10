Somerset High School senior Tate Madden scored the Class 2A State Championship game-winning touchdown on a 20-yard pass play. Madden had two catches for 58 yards in the Briar Jumpers' last offensive drive of the game.
Tate Madden is named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Tate Madden
