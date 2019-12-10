Tate Madden is named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School senior Tate Madden scored the Class 2A State Championship game-winning touchdown on a 20-yard pass play. Madden had two catches for 58 yards in the Briar Jumpers' last offensive drive of the game.

