Tate Madden& The Turnover Chain

Inspired by the University of Miami Hurricanes' 'turnover chain', this year's Somerset High School football team came up with their own version of their own gaudy version of the bulky 'bling bling' chain. Each time a Briar Jumpers defender came up with a turnover, Somerset assistant coach Jason Wharff greets that player on the sideline and puts the thick gold chain around his neck.
Throughout the season, Wharff has been extremely busy handing out the glittery turnover prize. Somerset senior defensive lineman Jacob Grabeel has worn the turnover chain five times this season with five fumble recoveries, while Mikey Garland, Jase Bruner, and Chaz Gilmore have each worn the flashy chain twice for their fumble recoveries. Kade Grundy has worn it twice for pass interceptions. In all, the Briar Jumper have divvied out the tawdry jewelry 19 times for defensive fumble recoveries and 12 times for pass interceptions.
The 'turnover chain' concept was brought up to the Somerset High School football coaching staff by senior defensive back Tate Madden at the start of the season. The Briar Jumpers turnover chain founder got to put the shiny jewelry around his neck just once during the regular season, but in the Briar Jumpers' two biggest post-season playoff wins the gold chain has rested around Tate Madden's neck three times.
In the Briar Jumper's dramatic 28-26 win at Lexington Christian, Madden made a game-saving interception in the final moments of the game to extinguish the Eagles' final offensive drive and a possible comeback attempt.
In the Briar Jumpers' come-from-behind semi-state win over Breathitt County, Madden came up with two much-needed interceptions.
"On defense I try to go make a play," Madden explained. "In those games, I knew the other teams were going to put the ball in the air and I had to go get them. I knew I had to make a play in the Breathitt County game, because I knew we needed a big play - especially when we got down."
"Once we got behind to Breathitt County, the defense came together and said we need to stay in this game, because we knew our offense would get us back into the game," Madden explained.
At 5'10" and 162 pounds, Madden doesn't look like your typical big gridiron player, but once that ball goes in the air his height might as well be 7-foot tall.
"Over the past two years, Tate Madden has stepped up and made big plays for us," Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas stated. "Tate has had some struggles along the way, but I couldn't be more proud of a young man the way he has stepped up in his play."
"He is a little undersized, he is a heck of an athlete, he has never been overconfident - and sometimes I wish he was more confidence when it comes to it," Lucas added. "He is a young man that has made plays for us as a junior and a senior. He is a heck of a kid, and I am really happy for him and I hope it ends the way it needs to end for him because he has done a great job growing up here at Somerset High School, and becoming the man he needs to be."
As much as Madden loves to wear that gaudy gold turnover chain around his neck, he and his fellow Briar Jumpers teammates have another gold inanimate object they would all love to hoist above their heads after Saturday's Class 2A State Championship game at UK's Kroger Field.
"It would be a crazy feeling to win state, not just for me but for the whole town and the whole team," Madden exclaimed. "We have worked so hard and a state title would mean so much for us."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
