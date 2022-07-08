Taylor is a bright golfer with an even brighter future

Chandler Taylor just won his 2nd tournament at the Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tour with his lowest score of 78. A 78 in golf is a remarkable score for just a casual player in golf but the insane thing is, Chandler is just now becoming a sophomore at Southwestern High School, an absolutely remarkable feat for a golfer that is still growing in skill. When asked about his plans for his sophomore year, he related that he does plan to play for the school's golf team.
I got in touch with Chandler to ask him about his budding stardom on the local golf scene among other things. Worth noting is not only is he great on the golf course, he is also an excellent student, recently passing his first AP exam.
Winner of two tournaments so far on the Southeast Kentucky Junior Golf Tour, Chandler has noticed his skills improving since the beginning of the year. He told me, "I started this year pretty shaky but over the last couple weeks I've really started to work hard at it and the results show it. Yesterday I had my best score in competition and got the win."
For some athletes, school work may come second to athletics, but not for Mr. Taylor. He said to me, "School seems to come easy to me, but I do put my school work first. Golf is actually a way to keep my mind off of school."
As far as role models go, he didn't point to a single player per say on who he tries to model his game after, as he stated, "I try to model different parts of my game to different players." Although he did name one example, stating, "For example, I try to hit my wedges like Cam Smith."
Taylor is also a 2-sport athlete at Southwestern, playing on the Warriors junior varsity baseball team this past season. When asked what his preferred sport was he said, "Golf is my preferred sport, but I do love baseball as well. Hitting in baseball actually helps my golf swing because of the way I fire my hips."
I finally asked him what made him choose golf and what exactly makes the game special for him. He told me in short, "The goal is to chase perfection. This game is the only one where every day is different and you're the only one that can help or hurt yourself."
Although only a sophomore in high school, Taylor already shows poise and wisdom beyond his years. Taylor has all the potential in the world to become the next great athlete to come out of our area. Be on the lookout for him in the years to come!
