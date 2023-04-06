LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Checking in on the progress of Louisville's football team during spring practice while mourning the end of an entertaining and unpredictable college basketball season Monday night when either San Diego State or UConn will be crowned national champion, hopefully before midnight.
Closing in on the halfway mark of 14 practices leading up to the spring intrasquad game on April 21, first-year head coach Jeff Brohm provided an update on the Cardinals Saturday in blustery L&N Stadium after two weeks and six practices. The wind-blown, two-hour practice consisted of position drills, 11-on-11 competition and special teams work
"Today was typical Big Ten weather, so we're used to that," the former Purdue coach said. "Now, we didn't really call things accordingly. But in those situations, you've got to be smart. Of course, you've got to be able to play great defense and run the ball and get completions that are easy, instead of forcing the ball up the field.
"But it was good to work in those conditions because at some point they'll come up and our guys will have to adjust a little bit. That's going to be part of it, whether it's really windy, or rain and cold or snow, you have to be able to adjust."
Brohm said he and his staff are trying to give the players a crash course in the new offensive and defensive approaches they have to get comfortable with before the season opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Sept. 1.
"We're throwing a lot at them, and we want to do that," Brohm said. "We want to see what these guys can grasp and want to make sure that we always have at least some type of answers to problems that come up. And then of course, we dial it down as we get going in fall camp.
"But these guys are working hard, putting in the time and the effort. We're going to have mistakes every day. We had them today. We had some decent moments and some other moments that weren't good at all. So there's a ways to go. We want to have the perfect combination of live tackle and scrimmage work, making sure we're physical, and then making sure we're smart, and we're getting guys healthy as well."
Brohm said that finding a near-perfect blend of getting reps in the new systems on both sides of the ball for the experienced players while also providing enough reps for the newcomers and keeping the players healthy is an important part of the practices.
"Each position is different," he said. "I think on offense, there's certain guys who have a lot of experience that we want to get reps, but we don't need too many because we've got to make sure they stay healthy. So we've tried to protect at least a handful of guys on offense and the others need to get ready to go. And then we've got to develop those other positions to make sure they understand what to do and how to play fast. On defense there are definitely a couple of guys that have played a lot of football that we don't need to see a whole lot on the field, but a whole lot of others that need plenty of reps."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.