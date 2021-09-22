Ten in a row for Lady Jumpers soccer

CORBIN - The Somerset High School girls soccer team picked up their 10th straight win with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Corbin High School on Tuesday. The Lady Jumpers, who have the highest RPI rating in the 12th Region at .664, upped their season record to 12-1.
After falling behind 1-0 at halftime, the Lady Jumpers scored two goals in the first 24 minutes of the second half to take a 2-1 lead.
In the 46th minute, Somerset freshman Isabella McKenzie made a beautiful first time finish after a pass from junior Kate Bruner for the assist.
In the 64th minute, Somerset junior Grace Bruner rounded the keeper on an one-on-one to score off a freshman Tori Robertson through ball.
However, in the 69th minute Corbin scored the equalizer to knot the score at 2-2.
With only three minutes left in the match, Grace Bruner scored on a header into the corner past a diving Corbin keeper off a Tori Robertson free kick.
Somerset (12-1) will host Boyle County High School on Thursday, Sept. 23.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
