Ten Years Too Long: Southwestern downs Somerset in regional semifinals after not playing each other for over 10 years

MT. VERNON - One of the biggest local volleyball games of the 2021 season occurred on Wednesday evening at Rockcastle County High School, as the 48th District champion Southwestern Lady Warriors took on the 47th District runners-up Somerset Lady Jumpers in the 12th Region Tournament, with a spot in the finals on the line.
With Southwestern on a hot streak as of late (winning their last 9 out of 10 games), and Somerset appearing in their first ever region tournament, the storylines were abundant in this huge game.
"The talk of the school was Somerset, Somerset, Somerset," stated Southwestern High School first-year volleyball coach Mitzi Jones. "I knew emotions were going to be high coming into this game because we haven't played them in 10 years. So I knew it was going to be a good game, regardless of whose record was what, who is better than who."
The gym was packed with boisterous fans of both sides, making this one of the best atmospheres for a high school volleyball game. However, it would be Southwestern who ruled the night, winning 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-23) to advance to the 12th Region Tournament Finals.
In the first set, the game started out pretty tight, as the score was 10-8 early in favor of the Lady Warriors. Southwestern was led through the beginning of the game by kills from Payton Acey (2), Avery Rose (3), and Kamryn Young (1), as well a block from Young, and an ace from Paige Truett, while Somerset was led by a kill from Lain Prather and a huge block from Mckayla Waters.
The huge offensive power of the Lady Warriors showed throughout the middle of the set, however, as they were soon up 18-15 towards the middle of the set behind kills from Kylee Tucker (2), Halle Norvell (1), and Rose (2). Somerset was playing well defensively throughout the middle of the set as well, as most of their points were scored off of errors from Southwestern's side. Unfortunately for the Lady Jumpers, the Lady Warriors took full control of the set at this point, although Somerset's Abby Ford added 2 kills, as Southwestern took 7 of the next 8 points to put away the first set 25-16. The Warriors were led late by kills from Aslynn Davidson (1), Tucker (1), and Acey (2), as well as the set-winning ace from Baylee Collingsworth.
In the second set, Southwestern looked to keep up that momentum from the end of the previous set. However, once again it was close early, with the Warriors hanging on to a 10-6 lead, with Southwestern being led by a kill a piece from Acey, Norvell, Davidson, and Rose, as well as an ace from Katie Shaw and a block from Rose, while Somerset scored offensive points from a kill by Prather and another beautiful block by Waters. It seemed as if the 2nd set was following the same exact script as the first set did from this point on, as Southwestern then would lead 18-12 through the middle of the set.
They were led through this part of the set by a block from Davidson, a kill from Tucker, and 4 straight kills from Norvell, who was hitting the ball with confidence at this stage in the game, almost mimicking her dominance of the game she had during their quarterfinal match against Mercer County. Although a lot of unforced errors on the part of Southwestern would give some more points to the side of Somerset, the Lady Warriors would end up winning the set 25-17, behind stellar performances by Norvell (1 kill and 1 ace), Shaw (1 ace), and 2 kills from Rose, including a gorgeous set-winner, to put Southwestern on the brink of a birth in the Regional Finals.
The 3rd set ended up being the tightest set of the game, as early on Somerset had a 2 point advantage on the Lady Warriors, 10-8, being led offensively by 2 kills from Areli Vela-Alvarez. Southwestern was led through the beginning of the set offensively by a kill a piece from Norvell, Tucker, and Young, as well as a block from Tucker and an ace from Young. However, the Lady Jumpers would then stretch out the lead, getting to a 17-12 lead through the middle of the 3rd set.
Somerset was led through the middle of the set by Waters (1 kill and 1 block) and 2 straight aces from Madison King, while Southwestern was being paced by kills from Young (1), Tucker (1), and Acey (2).
When asked after the game about her team's struggle in the 3rd set, Coach Jones said, "The third set is not our set. It's not been our set all year long. I think we relax a little bit too much, but they were able to push through and comeback and I'm proud of them for that."
Comeback is just the right word for their effort as well, as although the 2 teams traded points late in the set, Southwestern was ultimately able to make the comeback and win the 3rd set and the game 25-23. The Lady Jumpers did get stellar efforts via Bethanie Hampton (2 kills), A. Ford (1 kill), Waters (1 kill), and Vela-Alvarez (1 kill), but the Southwestern offensive push was just too much. The Lady Warriors were led through the end of the set by an ace from Truett, as well as kills from Norvell (2), Young (2), Acey (1), and 2 kills from Tucker, including the set and game-winner, a beautiful strike that was just too fast to be returned back by the side of Somerset.
First off, a huge congratulations to Somerset for a ground-breaking season for their program that included their first ever Regional Tournament appearance, and a special shout out to their seniors Abby Ford, Bethanie Hampton, Madison King, Addison Langford, Tori Smith, Mckayla Waters, and Bailey Whitaker for all that they have accomplished on their team, and best of luck in your post high school careers! Also, congratulations to Southwestern on making the Regional Finals
The Regular Season All-12th Region teams were announced following the game and are as follows. On the second team: from Lincoln County Lacey Peyton, from Somerset Areli Vela-Alvarez, from Southwestern Kylee Tucker and Halle Norvell, from Wayne County Mariah Bowlin, and from West Jessamine Syndey Collins. On the first team: from Boyle County Molly Wise, from Mercer County Jai Piazza and Haven Six, from Rockcastle County Sarah Barron, from Wayne County Mallory Campbell, and from West Jessamine Brooke Hager.
Southwestern will compete in the 12th Region Tournament Championship match Thursday night at Rockcastle County High School. The Lady Warriors will be taking on the two-time defending 12th Region champion Lady Colts of West Jessamine.
