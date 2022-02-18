Tennis Doubles League Registration

Registration for the mixed doubles fun tennis league, coordinated by the Lake Cumberland Tennis Association, is open now through Sunday, Feb. 20.
The league, which will be Monday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, April 3, and is open to players 18 and older of all skill levels, from casual to advanced.
Weekly matches are typically played on Sunday afternoon, but the league is designed for flexible scheduling. Team captains will set up comparable lineups of three doubles courts plus exhibition courts each week, which will give participants the chance to play with new partner and against new opponents regularly.
Matches are played at various locations in Pulaski County. The league is in its 2nd season; last year, it attracted more than 50 participants.
The cost is $20, and participants will receive a league t-shirt. If you have question please contact Chris Adkisson at ChrisA.LCTA@gmail.com.
Mixed doubles is the first of many options that LCTA will make available to the tennis community in 2022, including youth activities and something new: USTA-sanctioned adult league play. Stay tuned to local media and the LCTA Facebook page for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.