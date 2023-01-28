Coming into Friday night, the Pulaski County boys’ basketball team boasted a 20-2 record including a current seven game win streak, along with a home win streak that dates back to last season. In addition, the Maroons have won four straight against the Briar Jumpers of Somerset.
42 days ago, these two teams met at Somerset resulting in a seven point Maroon win. This time, the Maroon Nation was the home crowd as the Briar Jumpers entered Friday night as immense underdogs. This 47th district meeting has substantial implications for the district tournament in late February, along with bragging rights for the rival high schools.
Pulaski County, luckily, gets to add Jace Frye into the fold. The Senior Forward was sidelined with an injury all the way up until a few weeks ago. Last year as a junior, Frye was in the rotation on that 30-3 team. Frye looks to make a personal jump and further a team jump to launch PC to a new level of stardom throughout the state.
Somerset was without junior Jamison Coomer in tonight’s district bout. Coomer is averaging 8.8 points per game and is suffering a lower leg injury.
Subsequently, after consuming his superstitious pregame “meal” diet ‘mountain dew’ and spearmint gum, Pulaski County head coach John Fraley and his boys were ready to play.
Coach Ryan Young and Somerset went with a starting five of Ben Godby, Indred Whitaker, Aedyn Absher, Josh Bruner and Jacob Bartley.
That lineup includes ‘3’ underclassmen, with zero seniors getting the opening nod from Coach Young. An Indred Whitaker left corner ‘3’ gave local basketball consumers the first points on the first shot of the game.
Following receiving his career 1,000 point ball prior to the game, a mark achieved on January 17th against Barren County, senior Barek Williams started off hot for PC hitting back-to-back ‘3’ pointers.
After one frame, Pulaski County was ahead 25-19. This meeting far surpassing the pace of the game between these two six weeks ago.
Somerset wasn’t backing down as they went into the halftime break with 15 a piece from junior pair Indred Whitaker and Ben Godby. Combining for four ‘3’ point field goals.
This back-and-forth affair between both teams was highlighted in the second frame when PC’s Carson Fraley alley-oop lob from the left wing was caught at its apex with two hands from Cayden Lancaster. Williams and Lancaster accumulated for 94.8% of the Maroons points entering ‘intermission’ as Williams racked up 20 followed by a ‘Lanny’ 17. Pulaski County was ahead 39-31 at halftime.
Ryan Young showed a 2-’3’ zone defense approach throughout the first half of Friday night’s affair. However, the Fraley amalgam of zone offensive plays was too much to handle. The ‘dink-and-dunks’ from Maroon guards Fraley, Blankenship, Hargis and Dugger contributed highly to the early success of Williams and Lancaster.
Somerset switched to a ‘man-to-man’ defense in the third quarter to try and deviate the flow of the game. A run and gun ‘3’ point game from Whitaker and Godby plus a huge and-one conversion from sophomore center Landen Lonesky cut the ballgame to just a ‘3’ point difference between the rival schools.
The man-to-man worked wonders for Briar Jumper Nation, climbing back to have a 67-66 lead with 1:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. Key rebounds and defensive stops put Somerset in a position to win.
The storybook game has almost commenced for the Jumpers. Why is it the ‘3’ game you ask? Let me tell you.
A few weeks ago, the Somerset community was heartbroken due to the passing of Joshua Godby. Joshua’s son, Ben, suited up tonight, once again donning his sacred number 3.
Ben Godby is a great young man who is beloved by both schools, he has built relationships with countless people in the community.
To express the gratitude felt by so many, the student bodies of each Pulaski County and Somerset got t-shirts made with a bold 3 on the center. This gesture will be playing in everyone’s head as we look back and reflect on this rivalry game up there with them all.
‘County High was down one with one minute left to play in regulation and after failing to convert, the Maroons fouled knock-down free throw shooter Indred Whitaker. He made both free throws, giving BJN a 69-66 lead.
The Maroons dribbled down looking for one last look. A Lancaster screen followed by a Williams hand-off to freshman Carson Fraley led to a pull up ‘3’ on the left wing that banked in, right in front of the Maroon student section to tie the game at 69 each. The game then headed into an overtime period.
Overtime got started with a Briar Jumper victorious tip-off, in conjunction with a left handed drop step layup to give Somerset a lead they never gave up.
Somerset defeats Pulaski County 82-80, in a monster 47th district upset. Ryan Young has finally gotten the Maroon ‘monkey’ off his back.
12th Region Player of the Year favorite Cayden Lancaster and his 38 points with six ‘3’s’ wasn’t enough for the Maroons as they fell at home for the first time this season. Barek Williams contributed a tough 23 points with two ‘3’s’, Carson Fraley had 12 points, Will Blankenship had five and Brysen Dugger added two.
The Briar Jumpers were led in scoring by junior Indred Whitaker. Whitaker tallied an impressive 39 point performance. Whitaker made 6 ‘3’ pointers while going a perfect 13-13 from the charity strike.
Landen Lonesky put up seven points in the big district win, Aedyn Absher had 5 and Josh Bruner scored seven.
None were as emotionally filled as Ben Godby’s 27 point performance. Number ‘3’ connected on ‘3’ ‘3’ point field goals. A storybook ending for a storybook performance in the ‘3’ game. Godby’s athleticism mixed with a crisp up and under move was a problem for Coach Fraley’s side throughout.
Huge thank you and shoutout to the crowd at ‘the big house’ tonight. Especially to each student body in their student sections. An excited crowd contributed to the postseason-like atmosphere.
Pulaski County falls to 20-3 and will have maybe too much time to simmer on this result. The Maroons aren’t back in action until next Friday against 13th Region favorite Harlan County, on the road out East.
Ryan Young’s club will be back in action Jan. 31 at home vs. McCreary Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.