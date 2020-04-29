Over the past 10 years, there has been load of great female soccer players to grace the grassy fields in the local area. We tried to pick out the top 16 players since the 2010 season for our Commonwealth Journal Girls Soccer All-Decade Team.
Whitney Wallace (Somerset 2007-2010) notched 18 goals and 13 assists in her senior year. For her career, Wallace notched 63 goals and dished out 37 assists. A three-time All-County selection, Wallace led her team with 19 goals and 15 assists her junior year. Her sophomore year, Wallace moved back to the sweeper position to help better strengthen the Lady Jumpers' young defense but still scored 15 goals and had four assists.
Danay Fothergill (Southwestern 2007-2010) scored 68 goals scored her senior year, making her the second-leading scorer in the state of Kentucky for the year. Fothergill, the 2010 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year, scored 144 goals for her career, which ranked her sixth all-time in the state, at the time. A four-time All-County selection, Fothergill had a streak of 24 games scoring at least one goal.
Kennedy McAlpin (Pulaski County 2009-2012) was a three-time All-County selection. McAlpin, averaged just over a goal per contest for her senior season, scoring 17 goals on the year in the 16 games that she played in. McAlpin tallied 20 goals with 18 assist her sophomore year, and scored 11 goals her freshman year
Hanna Ratliff (Southwestern 2011-2014) was the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year in 2014 and was named to the All-County Team in four straight seasons. Her senior season, Ratliff tallied 22 goals and 5 assists, and never missed a start over the course of her four-year career. Ratliff scored 86 career goals.
Lauren Cornett (Somerset 2007-2010) was a three-time CJ All-County selection. Cornett was Somerset's leading scorer with 27 goals and 10 assists her senior year. Cornett scored 18 goals and had four assists her junior year.
Katherine Citak (Southwestern 2010-2013) was the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year in 2012, and made thee CJ All-County teams. Her senior year, Citak was named an honorable mention for the All-Region team, netted 7 goals and had a lone assist this past season. In her junior season, Citak scored six goals on the season for the Lady Warriors, but her contributions to the Southwestern program came on the defensive end of the field.
Audrey Anderson (Somerset 2015-2018) was named the 2018 and 2015 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year. Had it not been for injuries, Anderson might have made Player of the Year all four years. A three-time All-County selection, Anderson led the state in scoring with 59 goals her freshman year. In just a little over two complete seasons of play, Anderson scored 135 goals for her career at Somerset High School.
Brynlee Bigelow (Somerset 2014-2015) only played two seasons on the Somerset soccer team but was a CJ All-County team selection each year. At the keeper position her senior season, Bigelow posted 195 saves to make the All District and All Region teams. In her junior year, Bigelow had 120 saves and averaged 7 saves per contest.
Logan Cook (Southwestern 2015-2018) was selected to the CJ All-County Team four years straight. Her senior year, Cook scored 21 goals and had 6 assists. In her junior year, she had 15 goals and six assists. Cook led Southwestern with 21 goals her sophomore year and scored 20 goals her freshman season.
Kenzee Gilbert (Southwestern 2015-2018) was named to the CJ All-County three straight years and missed her senior season with an injury. Gilbert scored 9 goals her junior season, 15 goals her sophomore year and 16 goals her freshman year.
Jocelyn May (Somerset 2016-2019) was named to three CJ All-County Teams. May scored 10 goals on the year for the Lady Jumpers in her senior season. Her junior year, May was best known for her outstanding defensive play, but scored 9 goals for the Lady Jumpers this season. May scored 5 goals and had five assists her freshman year.
Cameron Price (Southwestern 2015-2018) was named to four consecutive CJ All-County Teams. In her senior season, Price scored 11 goals and dished out 9 assists. Her junior year, she scored 10 goals. Price scored 16 goals her sophomore year and 13 goals her freshman year.
Bella Nalle (Southwestern 2016-2019) was named the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year in 2019, and was named to three straight All-County Teams as a keeper. In her senior year, Nalle had 126 saves, allowed 17 goals scored in 18 games played, and recorded seven shutouts, which ranked her in the top 30 in the state of Kentucky. Her junior year, Nalle recorded 104 saves and 4 shutouts. Her sophomore year, Nalle recorded 192 saves on the season, posted seven shutouts.
Ashlynn Pennington (Pulaski County 2016-2019) was a three-time All-County Team selection. Pennington led the Lady Maroons with 20 goals and had 6 assists her senior year. Pennington scored 20 goals her junior year and 18 goals her sophomore year.
McKenzie Minor (Southwestern 2014-2017) was the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year in 2017 and a three-time All-County selection. Her senior year, Minor was Southwestern's stopper on defense, normally drawing the assignment of shutting down the other team's top scorer. Her junior year, Minor scored four goals and added two assists, but once again proved that she was one of the top players playing in the back of the Southwestern defense. Minor burst onto the varsity soccer scene as a freshman with 5 goals and 2 assists. Minor played both forward and sweeper in her freshman year, and was chosen to the All-Region team.
Taylor Mounce (Pulaski County 2007-2011) had to miss the last part of her senior year after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Disease. However, Mounce made a remarkable recovery from her bout with cancer and was granted an extra year of eligibility. Mounce made the most of that extra year by leading the Lady Maroons with 17 goals and being named the 2011 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year. The year prior, Mounce had already scored 12 goals by midseason before being sidelined by cancer.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
