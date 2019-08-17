The Best Offense is Defense

Over the past two seasons, Pulaski County High School's Tristan Cox has been the Maroons' leading offensive scorer. But now the multi-talented junior will be concentrating more on the defensive side of the ball instead of scoring touchdowns on the offensive unit.
Last season as a sophomore running back, Cox scored 132 points on 19 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores - which was almost double the scoring production of any of his other Maroons teammates. Cox also led the Maroons in scoring his freshman year with 66 points.
But last season, Pulaski County High School football coach Johnny Hines - and his staff - moved Cox to the defensive linebacker position, where he thrived as well. Cox was Pulaski County's second leading tackler with 106 takedowns.
"We moved Tristan Cox to linebacker last year for the first time," Hines stated. "He played some linebacker when he was in middle school and younger, but he has been a running back all the way through his early career as a young player. He is a very good running back as well, and we had to utilize him there even though his best position, and down the road at the college level, is at the linebacker position."
This year, Cox will only see limited offensive action and the bruising running back is just fine with that.
"I am more of a third-down running back and I am just trying to get three or four yards, and sometimes they put me in short yardage situations," Cox explained. "But now, my main focus is on defense at the linebacker position."
"Defense is my favorite side of the ball, and colleges are looking at me as a linebacker," Cox stated. "All the college offers I have received so far is at the linebacker position."
Although Cox's future at the next level is on the defensive side of the ball, Coach Hines explained that the decision to move his best offensive player to the defensive side of the ball was for the overall success of the team, as well as Cox's future football career.
"Tristan's move from offense to defense was for the betterment of the team," Hines stated. "We need several more players like him because he would be good at defensive end, guard, or wherever we need him."
Cox is the third of two other Cox brothers that were also standout football players at Pulaski County High School during their prep careers.
"Tristan is a fantastic player, and we are thrilled with him," Hines exclaimed. "He is the third of three Cox brothers that played for us. His older brothers Caleb Cox and Cullen Cox were outstanding players. So Tristan is the baby, but baby in name only because he is 6'4" and 235 pounds. Tristan can run, he is a big strong kid, and a good player."
Not only is Coach Hines excited to have another Cox brother on his team, but is even more optimistic about Tristan Cox's development at the defensive linebacker position. Hines even took partial blame for not developing Cox to his new position sooner. The Maroons missed a Spring Practice during Cox's freshman season after Coach Hines' decision to step down as the Maroons' football coach. Of course Hines decided to stay at Pulaski County, but the missed Spring Practice put Cox a little behind at his new defensive position.
"Tristan is still learning the linebacker position because we just got to move him there during his sophomore season," Hines explained. "We didn't really have a Spring Practice his freshman year because of me leaving to go to Georgetown College. That Spring Practice would have been his time to learn how to play linebacker. So Tristan missed out on that because of that situation."
"But he has learned the linebacker position really quickly, and he is really starting to understand the nuances of playing that defensive position," Hines stated. "Obviously, he has the body for it, being big and strong. He tackles well, he is smart, he runs well, and he can whip blockers and get to the ball. He does a good job in pass defense - being as tall as he is. With his long arms, he covers a lot of ground and gets his hands on thrown passes."
"We are going to utilize him in more ways this season defensively," Hines explained. "We will use him as a pass rusher and let him terrorize the quarterbacks a little bit. There is a lot of things Tristan can do. We are blessed to have him and we are excited about having him two more years."
With Cox's size, speed and talent at the linebacker position, many colleges are excited to have him in their programs as well.
"Tristan has already got several Division-I offers like the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville," Hines stated. "He has received offers from several large colleges close to us, and several that are far away."
Heading into his junior season at Pulaski County, Cox still has plenty of time to decide where he wants to play college ball at, and he is more concerned about guiding his Maroons football team to post-season success.
"I went to a few camps this year," Cox stated. "I went to two camps last year at Cincinnati and Kentucky. I got my first offer at the University of Kentucky, and that was great. I went to Alabama's camp, and that was really tough."
"My plan is to finish out my junior year and commit before my senior year," Cox concluded. "Obviously, our team wants to win the state and that is all there is to it. We are going to try to make it as far as we can this year and give it our all."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.