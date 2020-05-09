This past decade has been a great run for the local high school volleyball programs. Over the past 10 years, Southwestern High School has won six 12th Region Tournament titles and have appeared seven 12th Region Tournament championship games. The Lady Warriors won regional titles in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2018 over the past decade
Meanwhile, the Pulaski County High School volleyball program made six 12th Region Championship appearances over the past 10 years. Pulaski County and Southwestern met in the 12th Region Tournament championship game three times in the decade.
With that kind of success in the 12th Region volleyball Tournament, there were a lot of great players from all the local schools. As hard as it was, we tried to pick our favorite prep players for the Commonwealth Journal All-Decade Volleyball Team.
Peyton Randolph (Pulaski County 2016-2019) was the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and was a four-time CJ All-County selection. Randolph ended her prep career as only the second player in program history to record 1,000 career kills.
In her senior season, Peyton Randolph led the county and ranked in the top 10 in the state in kills and was named a 2019 Honorable Mention All-State selection. Randolph recorded 513 kills that season, along with 19 blocks, 257 assists, 372 digs and 57 serving aces.
In her junior season, Peyton Randolph had 429 kills, 31.5 blocks, 108 aces, 316 assists and 283 digs. As a sophomore, Peyton Randolph had 226 kills, 275 assists, 96 aces and 18 blocks.
Diamond Johnson (Southwestern 2015-2018) was the 2018 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a two-time CJ All-County Team selection. Johnson led the Lady Warriors to the 2018 regional title and she played a part in Southwestern's 2015 regional title run.
In her senior season, Diamond Johnson was the main cog at the net for the Lady Warriors. Johnson connected on 306 kills and was a part of 222 blocks at the net. In her junior season, Johnson played a big role in scoring for the Lady Warriors at the middle hitter position.
Sydney Parmelee (Pulaski County 2015-2018) was the 2016 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and was a three-time CJ All-County Team selection. After winning the Player of the Year award her sophomore season, Parmelee dominated the net for the Lady Maroons for the next two seasons.
In her senior season, Parmelee had 284 kills, 36 blocks, 64 aces, 466 assists and 231 digs. In her junior year, Parmelee had 261 kills, 260 assists, 69 aces and 16 blocks.
In her sophomore season, Sydney Parmelee stood tall among the other local volleyball player, and led her Lady Maroons to the 12th Region Championship game. Parmelee averaged 8 kills per match and averaged 3 serving aces per match.
Megan Hammock (Southwestern 2014-2017) was the 2017 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and was a three-time All-County selection. Hammock was on two Lady Warriors regional championship teams.
In her senior season, Hammock was the Lady Warriors' leading setter and was named as the 12th Region Player of the Year. Hammock set up almost every point scored by the 12th Region runner-up Lady Warriors that season. While Hammock led the Lady Warriors in assists, she also was among the leaders of the team in blocks, digs and aces.
In her junior season, Megan Hammock played a big role in the Lady Warriors' success as their main setter. As a sophomore middle hitter, Hammock led Southwestern in blocks with 113. She had 205 kills, nine digs, two aces, and added 13 assists.
Haley Ellison (Somerset 2013-2016) was a two-time Commonwealth Journal All-County Team selection and was the Lady Jumpers top defender during her four years with the Lady Jumpers.
At the libero position her senior season, Haley Ellison led the Lady Jumpers in both digs and aces that year. As a junior, Ellison led Somerset by averaging 13 digs per game, and was the Lady Jumpers' heart and soul.
Callie Young (Southwestern 2012-2015) was named the 2015 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year after leading her team to the 12th Region Tournament title. Young was also named the 12th Region Player of the Year in 2015.
Callie Young was a mainstay on a Southwestern team that finished the season with a 27-12 record, and advanced to the Elite 8 of the 2015 Girl's State Volleyball Tournament. Young - Southwestern's team captain - led the Lady Warriors with 324 digs on the season and was tops on her club with 114 aces. Young also tallied 301 kills for the year and had 36 assists during a season.
Katie Latham (Southwestern 2011-2014) was the 2014 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and was a two-time CJ All-County Team selection.
As a senior, Katie Latham was also chosen as the 12th Region Player of the Year. Latham registered 378 kills, 65 aces, and 161 digs over the course of the year. In her junior season, Katie Latham led the Lady Warriors with 273 kills.
Samantha Randolph (Pulaski County 2010-2013) was the 2013 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year and a four-time CJ All-County Team selection. For her career, Samantha Randolph became the first Lady Maroons volleyball player to amass 1,000 kills. Her younger sister, Peyton Randolph, became the only other Lady Maroon player join her in that elite club.
In her senior season, Samantha Randolph amassed 458 kills, 266 assists, 78 aces, 20 blocks, and 185 digs. Randolph was named to both district and region All-Tournament team honors. Randolph led the Lady Maroons to 12th Region Tournament runner-up finishes for three consecutive seasons.
In her junior season, Samantha Randolph led her club with 413 kills, notched 204 assists, 20 blocks, 72 aces, and 186 digs.
In her sophomore year, Randolph had a team-high 195 kills for the Lady Maroons, while sporting an average of 5.1 kills per match. The sophomore was second on the team in assists with 178. Randolph was also named to both All-Tournament teams in the 48th District and the 12th Region Tournaments.
In her sophomore season, Samantha Randolph registered 123 kills on the year for the Lady Maroons, along with 39 aces, making her one of the most exciting younger players in the entire 12th Region.
Erin Cottrell (Southwestern 2009-2012) was a three-time Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year from 2012 to 2010. Cottrell was named to four straight CJ All-County Teams, was a two-time 12th Region Player of the Year, and was on four straight Lady Warriors 12th Region Tournament championship teams. Without a doubt, Cottrell's accomplishments have not been matched by any other local player in this decade, or any other.
In her senior season, Erin Cottrell tallying 464 kills in helping lead the Lady Warriors to their fifth consecutive regional crown, as well as a 29-11 record. The Southwestern senior also tallied 476 digs, had 83 blocks, and notched 118 aces on her way to scoring 665 points for the year.
In her junior season, Erin Cottrell led Southwestern in three categories, as she had 76 aces, 328 kills, 266 digs, and a kill percentage of 60.3 percent. According to MaxPreps, Cottrell finished third in the entire state in hitting percentage and 14th in kills. The Lady Warrior junior was named to the All-Tournament teams in the 48th District and 12th Region Tournaments.
In her sophomore season, Erin Cottrell led the Lady Warriors with 288 kills for the year. As a freshman, Cottrell racked up 159 kills and 41 aces, as she was selected to the All-District and All-Region teams.
Kelsie Adams (Southwestern 2009-2012) was a three-time Commonwealth Journal All-County Team selection and was part of four straight Lady Warrior 12th Region Championship teams.
In her senior season, Kelsie Adams finished second on the Lady Warriors team with 346 kills, to go along with 88 aces, 57 assists, and 49 blocks. Adams led her club for the year with a team-high 540 digs.
In her junior year, Adams had a team-high 267 digs, while also coming up with 75 aces, 232 kills, and 27 assists. Adams was a member of the 12th Region All-Tournament team, and finished ninth in the state of Kentucky in hitting percentage.
In her sophomore season, Kelsie Adams led the Lady Warriors with 135 aces on the season, while notching 108 digs to go along with 205 kills.
Kari Popplewell (Southwestern 2009-2012) was a three-time Commonwealth Journal All-County Team selection and was part of four straight Lady Warrior 12th Region Championship teams.
In her senior season, Kari Popplewell led Southwestern with 558 assists, and notched 44 kills along with 39 aces.
In her junior season, Kari Popplewell had a team-high 880 assists. Popplewell was second in Kentucky in assists, according to MaxPreps. The junior also had 48 aces, 51 kills, and 63 digs, while also making the 12th Region All-Tournament team. In her sophomore season, Popplewell led Southwestern 811 assists, to go along with 60 aces.
Sarah Correll (Pulaski County 2009-2012) was named to three straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams and led the Lady Maroons to back-back 12th Region Tournament championship game appearances.
In her senior season, Sarah Correll led PC with 52 blocks, to go with 246 kills, 194 digs, and 8 assists. In her junior season, Correll finished second in the block category for the Lady Maroons, as she tallied 28. Correll finished second on the squad with 172 kills on the year, and was named to the 12th Region All-Tournament team.
As a sophomore, Correll was the hardest worker in the gym according to her coach, and she finished the season by averaging 1 block per match with 30 on the year, to go with 91 kills for the season.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
