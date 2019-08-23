If this fall was anything like last last fall, local high school football fans are in for another treat. In the 2018 season, all three teams (Pulaski County, Southwestern and Somerset) played in regional title games, with Pulaski County and Somerset winning regional crowns in their respective classes to move on to the state semifinals.
Over the course of last year's season there were plenty of dramatic plays and moments, but none were as big as 'The Catch' and 'The Stand'.
'The Catch' was in the Pulaski County and Southwestern district championship game where Maroons standout receiver Jake Sloan tippy-toed the line and stretched out for a huge gain on fourth down. That first-down catch set up Pulaski for their game-winning score, which in turn, gave the Maroons the district crown and home field advantage in the regional championship game against the Warriors.
'The Stand' was Somerset's goal-line stand in the regional championship game against Lexington Christian. With almost a minute left in the game and Somerset leading by only four points, the Eagles took the ball al the way down to the two-yard line. But that was as far as the Briar Jumpers' defense allowed LCA to drive.
'The Stand'
In an absolute thriller that came down to the final seconds of play, the Somerset Briar Jumpers got a 35-31 victory over the Lexington Christian Academy Eagles to become region champions for the first time since 2013 and advance to the class 2A semifinals.
Late in the fourth quarter Somerset led by four but the Eagles were driving.
LCA took it all the way to the Somerset 2-yard line with just 47 seconds left on the clock.
The Somerset front seven stuffed the Eagles runs twice in a row and LCA took their final timeout with just 20 seconds left on the clock.
Another run, and the Somerset defense came through again. Eagle quarterback Jayden Barnhardt hurried his team to the line and spiked the ball, but it seemed too late.
Somerset stormed the field, but their joy was brought to a hold when the referees said they got the spike and the clock was reset to one second with the ball inside the Jumper one.
The Eagles called a play action pass and had a receiver open in the back of the end zone but the pass was partially deflected by Jumper senior Alex Ham and Somerset took a 35-31 win to become region champions.
"We got down by 17 points, so defensively we didn't start out playing very well," stated Somerset football coach Robbie Lucas. "We sort of overlooked become the regular-season game was much easier, but credit LCA for forcing the game down to the wire."
"The goal line stand was a huge play, and it was the difference in playing the next week or not," Lucas stated. "Alex Ham got his finger tips on the ball to cause it to not have the strength it really needed to get there. We were very fortunate to win in some aspects, but we also made some plays to help us win. We have always been defense first. I believe in defense."
Somerset's defense certainly guided the Briar Jumpers to their 2018 regional crown
'The Catch'
With the game knotted up at 14-14 and 8:14 left in the ballgame, Pulaski County started their drive from their own one-yard line. Led by a pair of clutch fourth-down runs from Tristan Cox and a spectacular fourth down reception from Jake Sloan, the Maroons would get the go-ahead score on a six-yard from quarterback Wiley Cain.
With Jaxon McAlpin's extra point, the Maroons grabbed a 21-14 advantage over the Warriors with 52 seconds left to play in the contest en rout to the Maroons' regional title win.
"That catch was a huge play and it was the play of the game," Pulaski County coach Johnny Hines stated. "We were tied and driving to try to win the game and it was a fourth-down play. Jake stretched out and made an incredible catch. His tiptoes were almost on the out-of-bounds line and his body was almost parallel to the ground."
"That catch gave us a first down, kept our drive alive, and enabled us to score the game-winning touchdown," Hines added. "That catch was huge, but Jake Sloan does those things routinely, and he is a big play guy."
Look for Sloan to make more even more acrobatic catches this season and in the future for the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.