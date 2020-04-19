The Commonwealth Journal Boys Basketball All-Decade Team

Now it is time to pick out the top boys basketball players over the past decade from the 2009-2010 season to the past 2019-2020 season.
We begin the decade with one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Pulaski County High School basketball. Taylor Gover (Pulaski County High School 2010-2013) won an unprecedented three straight Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year awards in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Taylor Gover left Pulaski County in 2013 as the Maroons' all-time leading scorer with 2,195 points, and was nominated for the McDonald's All-Star Game.
Taylor Gover's playing partner during his career was Kody Johnson (Pulaski County High School 2009-2013), who was also selected to our All-Decade Team. Johnson was named to the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team all four years in high school, and he was named the CJ player of the Year in 2011. Kody Johnson left Pulaski County High School in 2013 as the program's second leading scorer with 2,071 points.
Justin Edwards (Southwestern High School 2009-2014) was named to four consecutive Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams, and was named the CJ Player of the Year in 2014. Edwards averaged a double-double (points, rebounds) in his junior and senior seasons. Edwards ended his high school career with 2,017 points and 800 rebounds.
Peyton Gover (Pulaski County 2013-2014 and Southwestern 2014-2017) made the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team in four consecutive seasons on two different teams. Peyton Gover was named the CJ Player of the Year in 2017. Peyton Gover was named the 12th Region Player of the Year his senior season and was a candidate for the Kentucky Mr. Basketball award. Peyton Gover scored 2,475 points during his high school career.
Steven Fitzgerald (Southwestern 2013-2015 and Pulaski County 2015-2018) was named the Commonwealth Journal All-County Team in four consecutive seasons with two different schools. Fitzgerald was named the CJ Player of the Year on two separate occasions (2016 and 2018). Fitzgerald finished his high school career with an astounding 3,012 points and 1,163 rebounds.
Kade Grundy (Somerset 2016-2020) was named as the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year in two straight seasons. Grundy, who is a standout in three sports, has already amassed 1,743 points for the Briar Jumpers, and still has another season yet to play in 2020-2021.
Landon Powell (Somerset 2013-2014 and Pulaski County 2014-2017) was named to three consecutive Commonwealth Journal All-County Teams for two different schools. Powell led Somerset in scoring in the 2014-15 season with a 19.3 average, and led Pulaski County is scoring the following season with a 17.1 average. Powell finished his career with 1,803 points and made 224 three-pointers.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.