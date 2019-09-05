The Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County Ky is getting ready to hold the 6th annual running of The Lake Cumberland Half, formerly called The Road Home Half Marathon). This is a 13.1-mile road race that starts in Bronston, crosses over Lake Cumberland and proceeds through Burnside, Ferguson, through downtown Somerset, and ends at Somerset Community College. The fund raising event will be held this year the morning of Saturday, Sept. 7, with numerous volunteers on hand to help pull off this multi-hour event spanning through Bronston, Burnside, Ferguson, & ending in Somerset. This race could not be possible without the generous sponsors involved and the help of all the local municipalities, police, fire, & EMS.
This year, there will also be a 10K race as well which will start near First Methodist Church of Ferguson on Jacksboro St. and follow the last half of the half-marathon course. Interested participants can go online to www.TheLakeCumberlandHalf.com to get more information on both races, the courses, and to register.
The race festivities will begin Friday night September 6th at the college with a pasta dinner along with packet pick-up and registration open. Sue Guffey and First Presbyterian Church will be providing spaghetti and food. Participants & volunteers can enjoy a free meal and get a chance to meet the Wiles family, the recipients of the newest Habitat home currently under construction.
The half marathon begins promptly at 7:30 a.m., at the west side of the Hwy 90 bridge (in Bronston). All participants will park at the Somerset Community College (where the race finishes) and will ride a shuttle to the start line. Finishers will receive a very nice medallion along with a long-sleeve race shirt & possibly more swag. The 10k will start at 8:30 a.m.
There will once again be a post-race celebration held at the Courtyard Marriott where participants will be presented some beautiful wooded plaques for winning or placing in their respective age groups. The food provided by the Courtyard will be wonderful and it will be a great way to close out the event. All 10k, half marathon participants, & volunteers are invited to attend.
All money raised from the event will go to fund future projects of Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County Ky. Their mission: Seeking to put God's love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Their vision: A world where everyone has a decent place to live. Their principles: Demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ. Their mission is to focus on shelter, advocate for affordable housing, promote dignity and hope, and support sustainable and transformative development.
Habitat for Humanity partners with people in your community, and all over the world, to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. With your support, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families. Through our 2020 Strategic Plan, Habitat for Humanity will serve more people than ever before through decent and affordable housing.
