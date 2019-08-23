The 2019 High School Football Season is upon us

The first Friday Night is finally here.
The opening week of high school football will kick-off on Friday, Aug. 23, and the local area will be jam-packed with three great football games played in the backdrop of some exciting atmospheres.
The county schools will open their season in their dual-game Don Franklin Bowl at Southwestern High School. Pulaski County will play the first game of the 2019 Don Franklin Bowl against Lexington Catholic High School, and then Southwestern will host Belfry High School in the nightcap.
Across town, Somerset will open their season in the Alton Blakley Bowl at William Clark Field. And as much as Jumper Nation is excited to get the football season started, they are probably more excited to get a first-hand look at their new artificial turf playing surface.
Not one single game has been played on the Briar Jumpers' new playing surface, but already the synthetic field has got rave reviews and vast media attention statewide and at the national level.
Players to Watch Tonight
Southwestern junior Dylan Asher - #52
"Dylan Asher is a kid that use to play football but he came back this year," first-year Southwestern football coach Jason Foley stated. "He has really been looking good on the defensive line early. He is a big part of why I like our defense so much."
Pulaski County senior Devin Tolson - #1
"Devin Tolson will play defensive end and he will play running back as well," Pulaski County football coach Johnny Hines stated. "He is a very dynamic player that started for us as a sophomore. He has always been a solid player, but he has really stepped up his game being a senior. He has played extremely well in our first two scrimmages, and he is going to fun to watch this season."
Somerset High School junior
Ricky Gilmore - #5
"Ricky Gilmore had a really good off-season and he graded out well in our last scrimmage," explained Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas. "Technique wise, he has been very sound fundamentally. He is a kid that is going to be good for us at DB and receiver. I am not talking about huge numbers, but he will be sneaky good when you look at the final stats."
Southwestern versus Belfry
In Jason Foley's first game as the Warriors' new head coach, he will have to go up against arguably the greatest coach in Kentucky football high school history - Philip Haywood. Belfry is coming off a 11-3 record and a regional runner-up finish from last year.
While matching up with Haywood's play-calling might a daunting task, Foley is just as worried about Belfry's players on the field.
"Belfry is a extremely good football team and very fundamentally sound, and they are well coached," Foley stated. "They have ran the same system, offensively and defensively, for years. So. they are a well-oiled machine."
"Belfry has two really good running backs in Ben Bentley and Isaac Dixon," Foley added. "Those two can go the distance at any time, and they both got tremendous speed. Defensively, they are extremely good across the board. Grayson Cook, at linebacker, is maybe one of the best players in the state of Kentucky. Their defense and their rushing attack is what we are most concerned about."
Dixon rushed for 1,393 yards last year, and Bentley rushed for 873 yards in 2018.
With a couple of scrimmages under his belt, Foley likes the way his defense and special teams are playing at this point, and they will both get a strong test right out of the gates of the 2019 season. The other concern for the Warriors is the status of their quarterback. With Chanler Crabtree out with an injury, Xavier Streeter or Kenny Robinson will have to fill in to take the snaps.
"Our defense and special teams have been solid in the early part of this season," Foley stated. "Offensively, once we get our quarterback healthy, I think we have potential to be really good at offense. Our rush defense has really emerged to be our strength heading into out opening game of the season."
Pulaski County versus
Lexington Catholic
When you ask Pulaski County coach Johnny Hines about Lexington Catholic, he will only say two words - Beau Allen. The super-talented Knights QB has already committed to Kentucky and will probably see a lot of action on Kroger Field in future Saturdays. But right now, Hines and the Maroons are focused on trying to contain him on Friday night at the Reservation.
"Our main concern with Lexington Catholic is Beau Allen," Hines warned. "He is a very talented player. He can throw it or he can run it. He doesn't get as much credit, as he should, with his ability to run the ball, and they use him as a runner."
"That can really burn you up when you have a quarterback that can sit back in the pocket to throw the ball, and at the same time he can make big plays with his legs by running the ball," Hines said. "He is our biggest threat, we got to contain him, not allow him to run the football, and keep getting first downs. At the same time, we have got to keep pressure on him when he tries to pass."
As a junior last season, Allen threw for 3,729 yards with 29 TDs, and Allen also rushed for 740 yards and scored 8 rushing touchdowns.
Hines says his defense is ahead of his offense right now, and that defense will be put to the test in their efforts in trying to contain Allen. The Maroons may be without the services of their standout linebacker, and running back, Tristan Cox - who will probably miss the season opener due to injury.
"I like the play of our defensive front right now," Hines vaunted. "We are doing a good job against the run, although we are not running to the football like we should but it is coming. Our secondary has made a few mistakes that we have been able to clear up. Defensively, we are way ahead of our offense at this point. Our defense has certainly been the highlight of our pre-season."
Somerset versus Rockcastle County
Somerset is looking to back up last season's regional championship title with another strong football campaign in 2019. The Rockets of Rockcastle County's spread offense could test the Briar Jumpers' defense in the season opener.
And while the Briar Jumpers had no problems with the Rockets last season in a 36-0 win, Coach Robbie Lucas sees this year's game as being more competitive.
"What really worries me about Rockcastle County is they switched things up and went to a spread look," Lucas stated. "Sometimes when you prepare for that spread look, our kids get the idea of running up the field and attacking the passer, but Rockcastle is a run team first."
"Their threat comes in their quarterback (Noah Parkey) who is a really good athlete at running and passing," Lucas continued. "He is a dual threat, and you have to worry them spreading your defense out, and letting their quarterback have his way."
A new field, and new season, and some new Briar Jumper faces has Lucas excited about Friday's season opener.
"Right now, I like our physicality and I like our ability to tackle," Lucas stated. "I am looking forward to see these kids in tough situations and see how they respond."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
