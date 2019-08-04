The Jumpers' offense revolves around Alex Miller

This upcoming football season, the Somerset High school offense will revolve around their bruising senior running back Alex Miller. Coming off a sensational junior season, Miller hopes to be even more punishing and produce even better offensive numbers than he did in 2018.
Miller rushed fro 1,008 yards last season on 161 carries and scored 15 touchdowns. Miller also caught 15 passes for 215 yards. Miller, who had the most running back rushing yardage in the county, led the Briar Jumpers in scoring last fall with 90 points.
"Alex Miller is a huge asset for us, especially him being in the weight room like he is," stated Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas. "The young man never misses a weight room. When we are done lifting here, he goes to Club Fit and the Alumni Center to lift even more."
With a low center of gravity and a stout body, Miller is a load for opponents to try to tackle. Miller rushed for more than 100 yards in four games last season, and got more carries as the season progressed. Miller carried the ball 25 times for 110 yards in the Briar Jumpers' regional semifinal win over Danville.
"He has put a lot into his body and he is up to about 215 pounds," Lucas explained. "He is a bruising runner now, and he was last year at the very end of the season. When Alex squares his shoulders he is extremely effective. He does a good job running through tackles, running over people, and he has got the speed to run around people. Coaches around Kentucky and the college coaches have figured out he is an asset to our program and he will be an asset to a college program."
Miller says he was excited about last season, and he hopes that same momentum will carry over into this season in the Briar Jumpers' quest for a state championship run.
"Doing so well last year is going to motivate us to go for a State Championship this year, because losing to CAL (Louisville Christian Academy in the 2018 state semifinals) was a really big loss," Miller stated. "The Lexington Christian (2018) regional championship was an amazing game and it was head-to-head the whole time. That game came down to an outstanding defensive stand by our defense. We were glad to pull that win off."'
Besides carrying the ball on offense, Miller will be looked upon to play in the Jumpers' defensive backfield and provide blocking for a scrambling quarterback Kaiya Sheron.
"Defense has been a big backbone for us and we have always been known for our defense," Miller stated. "Kaiya (Sheron) is one of the best running quarterbacks I have ever seen and my goal is to block for him and hopefully we get the running game open for the quarterback."
Miller hopes to improve his stats even more than last year, but he wants to do whatever he can to make his team even better and hopefully advance a little farther than last season's state semifinal run.
"Rushing for 1,000 yards last season was a big season for me and it opened up the passing game a lot," Miller explained. "My goal this year is to get about 1,500 to 2,000 yards and hopefully get 20 touchdowns. But really I just want to do what is best for the team."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
