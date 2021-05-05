The Kaleb Adams Show

Wednesday night at Pulaski, the homestanding Maroons baseball team took a close defensive win against the Rockcastle County Rockets in a 47th District matchup.
Senior Kaleb Adams was the star of the show on both sides of the ball as he pitched all seven innings of the shutout victory with seven strikeouts, three hits allowed, two walks and 55 strikes in 99 pitches. He also showed out on offense with a hit and two RBI's.
"This was a typical performance for Kaleb Adams," said Pulaski head coach Kent Mayfield. "He's a competitor. He took the ball early and went right after them and we were able to play great defense behind him. He was just nice all night."
Adams was certainly a force on the mound for Pulaski, but Rockcastle had a good night on the mound as well with Noah Fain. Although Rock could not get their offense rolling, Fain kept them competitive as he allowed just two hits, two runs and four walks in his six innings and also fired eight strikeouts.
Although both teams had a good defensive night, the Maroons were able to put in a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Junior Aiden Wesley and sophomore Marshall Livesay both walked, and sophomore Brady Cain hit a double to load the bags for the Maroons before Rock got two outs.
Then, with two outs and two runners on base, Adams shot a line drive single to center field to score Cain and Livesay and give his Maroons a 2-0 lead and eventual 2-0 win.
"We have to get better at our two strike approach," said coach Mayfield. "We just need quality at bats. I think every coach that you talk to will say that, but that's where we're at. We're throwing the ball really well, we're starting to play really good defense, but we just have to continue to get better in the batter's box. If we can do that, I feel like we're going to be in pretty good shape."
The win advanced Pulaski to 13-7 on the season and they will be back in action at home Thursday night where they will face off with the North Laurel Jaguars.
RC - 000 000 0 - 0 3 3
PC - 020 000 X - 2 2 0
2B - Cain (PC). RBI - Adams 2 (PC).
