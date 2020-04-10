The last Shopville High School boys basketball team

Submitted

This is Shopville High School last boys basketball team. Consolidation took a grade away from the local community schools in the early 1980's, and this is a picture of Shopville High School's 1984 freshmen team. The Tigers only had five players and only played three games the entire season, and had a 2-2 record (one game won by forfeit). Other than Pulaski County and Somerset - Shopville, Burnside and Nancy were the only three freshmen teams left in the county. The Shopville 1984 team members were, from left, Coach Don Henderson, Russ Adams, Allen Hash, Donny Nix, Dwight Sears, and Mark Hargis.