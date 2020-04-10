This is Shopville High School last boys basketball team. Consolidation took a grade away from the local community schools in the early 1980's, and this is a picture of Shopville High School's 1984 freshmen team. The Tigers only had five players and only played three games the entire season, and had a 2-2 record (one game won by forfeit). Other than Pulaski County and Somerset - Shopville, Burnside and Nancy were the only three freshmen teams left in the county. The Shopville 1984 team members were, from left, Coach Don Henderson, Russ Adams, Allen Hash, Donny Nix, Dwight Sears, and Mark Hargis.
featured alert
The last Shopville High School boys basketball team
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone’
- Kelley: Outbreak at local business leads to weekend spike of COVID-19 cases
- First coronavirus-related death reported in Pulaski County
- Science Hill man found competent to stand trial
- Lack of COVID-19 testing has community on edge
- Pulaski County Park to close nightly
- Health Department: 14 COVID-19 cases in Pulaski
- Kentucky churches defy virus orders, hold in-person services
- Local COVID-19 cases hold steady at 28
- First coronavirus-related death reported in Pulaski County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.