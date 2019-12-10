In a blink of an eye, Somerset High School senior defensive back Tate Madden went from an overlooked defensive back into a 'Hometown Hero'.
Over the last two days, Madden has been inundated with an overflowing of adulation and hero references.
"'The Madden Miracle' has definitely been the most common thing said to me about my catch," Madden laughed. "I have heard 'Madden for Mayor' a few times, and I have heard a few people say 'Hometown Hero'. Someone said, 'How soon can I be inducted into the Somerset Hall of Fame'?"
"The 'so called' hero label people are trying to give me...no, I don't buy into that and it was more of team thing than about me," Madden stated. "Our lives have changed tremendously with just the love we are getting throughout the school and the community."
"It has been like everyone has been patting us on the back and saying 'Good Job', and everything like that," Madden continued. "For me personally, everyone has been saying 'We didn't even know you played offense'. I had to explain that I don't play offense but I did in that last series (of the state final game)."
Madden, who was almost never used as an offensive receiver, made the historic game-winning offensive reception that will probably go down in Somerset football lore as the 'Madden Miracle'. In fact Madden had another big reception two plays earlier that helped set the Briar Jumpers up for their historic 'no time left on the clock' winning touchdown.
Prior to Saturday's state finals, Madden had only made two offensive receptions the entire season, which last nearly four months, but Madden made two more receptions in the final 10 seconds of the state championship game.
Leading up to the Briar Jumpers' final offensive drive, Madden's role on the team changed...as did his life.
"Coaches we just telling me, Tate we need athletes on the field, so I went out there and ran my routes as good as I could and as hard as I could," Madden said. "It ended up working out for us."
But seven minutes prior, Madden was more focused on his play on the defensive unit and trying to make stops after Somerset had lost the lead for the first time in the entire game.
"Momentum is huge in a game like that and after Mayfield recovered a fumble on the kick return, me and Jase Bruner went out on defense and said 'We are in this but we have got to keep us in this'," Madden recalled. "To do that, our defense has got to play. We got a big stop on the next possession, and ended up winning the game."
"I know my team and I knew we were going to give it all we got, but in the back of our heads we knew not many people had done this, especially in that situation," Madden explained. "We knew we could do it, but it was just a matter of 'how'?"
The 'how' was how to move the ball 86 yards down field with 28 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts. A feat that was orchestrated by Somerset High School Class 2A Player of the Year quarterback Kaiya Sheron and the Briar Jumper offensive unit.
Madden admitted he didn't get much sleep prior to Saturday's state championship game. In what little sleep he did get he dreamt of getting a couple of interceptions and his team walking away with a two-score win.
"The night before in my dreams I would play out that we would win by two touchdowns and I dreamt that I might of had a pick or two on defense," Madden laughed. "I didn't get any interceptions in the game, but I got a touchdown on offense. So, I guess that makes up for it."
Now that the game is over, there is still lots of celebrating to be done by the community and the Jumpers football team. However as a senior, Madden was a little bit emotional when he took his 'purple and gold' uniform off for the last time in his life.
"When I took my uniform off there was a lot of emotions, I am going to miss every minute of it," Madden stated. "I am going to miss every coach, every teammate, this community and playing for Somerset."
"It is an unbelievable feeling for us," Madden explained. "Everyone before us that fell short of winning state, this state title was for them too."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
