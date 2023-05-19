It's almost summertime in the Bluegrass folks, but before we get there, it's that time of year again for baseball and softball region tournament action. This year, there's three local representatives in the 12th Region Baseball Tournament, hosted by Mercer County, those being Somerset, Pulaski and Southwestern. On the softball side of things, there's once again Somerset and Southwestern, with the Jumpers being the host of the 12th Region Tournament. One last chance for the seniors on these teams to make an impact and with all the local talent, the chance is high for the players to do just that.
The Somerset Briar Jumpers qualify for their fourth-straight 12th Region Tournament on the heels of winning their second-straight 47th District Championship after beating crosstown rival Pulaski. Somerset started the year with a lot of losses but a win against Southwestern turned it around for them, as they went 17-10 after that point. The Jumpers are 14-3 against region opponents this year, with their only losses being to Pulaski twice and Mercer County, while also having a win against region-leading Boyle County this year. The Jumpers are relatively young and only feature three seniors, those being Ethan Gadberry, Josh Gross and Brodie Williams.
The Jumpers are led by a .364 batting average from sophomore Griffin Loy, freshman Caynan Sizemore leads with 27 RBI's and is also tied with the home run lead with two shared with freshman Kole Grundy. Somerset has a whole lot to choose from as far as the dugout is concerned, with Loy, Grundy and sophomore Raygan New all having seven or more games as the starting pitcher. Junior Cayden Cimala is the lowest of those with multiple starts in terms of earned run average, having a 1.63 ERA.
The Pulaski County Maroons swept through district play with a perfect 6-0 record but fell to Somerset in the district championship game. The Maroons were a team many were high on heading into the season but some injuries have caused them struggles. Pulaski entered the final few weeks of the regular season with a solid record but a 1-6 record over their last seven games heading into the postseason have created some doubts about the team. Junior Chance Todd was expected to be an ace for the team but an early injury forced the Maroons to use their depth in the bullpen to their advantage. Pulaski has a 12-6 record against region opponents, with their losses coming to Southwestern twice, Garrard County twice, Somerset and Boyle County.
Pulaski's best hitter is junior Mason Acton, who is committed to Bellarmine University to play his collegiate baseball. He averages a .361 batting average and is tied for the team lead for home runs with three alongside fellow junior Bryce Cowell. Cowell has the high mark for RBI's with 28. The Maroons have several reliable pitchers to trot out, including Acton, sophomore Carter Ross and senior Brysen Dugger. Ross has a 1.60 ERA over 35 innings pitched. Seniors Dugger, Kam Hargis and Jace Frye are trying to close out their high school careers with one more region title after their region win in basketball, alongside fellow seniors Brady Cain, Connor Denney, Marshall Livesay and Aiden Wesley.
The Southwestern Warriors are the last local team to make an appearance in the 12th Region baseball tourney. The Warriors had the lead in the 48th District Tournament all the way to the final inning before eventually falling to Wayne County. Southwestern had two victories over Pulaski during the year and despite having a solid middle of the season, come into region play with a losing record after dropping six of their last nine contests. The Warriors can play with the top of the region but will need to find their offensive mojo to do so. Southwestern has a 13-9 record against the region this year, with losses coming to Mercer County twice, Somerset twice, Wayne County twice, Boyle County twice and Garrard County.
The Warriors are led by a .348 batting average from junior Wyatt Morgan, senior Ben Howard leads with 20 RBI's and sophomore Kyle West has the lone home run for them this season. Southwestern also has multiple pitchers they can bring out for a game, with the top being senior Braden Morrow, who has 11 starts and has pitched for 61 innings. He has 2.18 ERA, only beaten by fellow senior Howard with a 2.10 ERA. The Warriors are hoping seniors Morrow, Howard, Travis Burton, Caleb Ramsey, Dakota Sadler and Orion Thomas can lead them throughout the rest of their postseason journey.
The Somerset Lady Jumpers have been one of the best teams in the 12th Region this softball season, as evidenced by only 10 losses on their record. In fact, the Jumpers are the only team in the region to have beaten powerhouse East Jessamine during the regular season and is one of only five teams overall to have a win over them. Somerset has dealt with a few injuries over the course of the season, namely losing eighth grader Sarah White in the first game of the regular season and head into the region tournament sans junior catcher Jazlynn Shadoan, who was injured in the district tournament. Somerset finished runner-up in the 47th District Tournament after falling to Rockcastle County. The Jumpers went 11-6 against teams in the region this year, falling to Rockcastle twice, Garrard County, West Jessamine twice and Pulaski County.
As noted, a huge part of their offense in Shadoan will be unavailable to play along with her .510 average, 47 RBI and seven home runs. Luckily, Somerset has a huge amount of offense still left, with seniors Carly Cain and Kayleigh Bartley, juniors Mollie Lucas, Grace Prichard and Emme Goforth as well as freshman Emry Pyles all having 15 or more RBI's. Cain and Lucas combined for 60 RBI and 14 home runs in the heart of the batting order. Cain has been their workhorse on the mound this season, starting all 32 games they've played and pitching about 204 innings with a 3.12 ERA and 138 strikeouts. The senior trio of Cain, Bartley and Maddie Lynn are hoping to make memories to last a lifetime during the tournament, with this Jumpers team poised to make a run.
Finally, the Southwestern Lady Warriors are looking to make a third consecutive trip to the 12th Region Championship game, albeit under much different circumstances. After graduating a stellar senior class last year, this year's version of the Warriors have had to deal with massive growing pains along with injuries as well, as there is only five total upperclassmen on this roster. After losing only six games last season, the Warriors more than doubled that total this season but look to be playing some of their best softball of the season heading into the tournament, winning their last four games. Southwestern went 12-8 against region opponents this year, losing to Somerset, Pulaski twice, East Jessamine, Garrard County, Mercer County, West Jessamine and Rockcastle County. However, the Warriors did manage to beat long time foe Boyle County towards the beginning of the season.
Southwestern's best hitter is undoubtedly eighth grader Kylie Dalton, as she leads in most major categories including batting average with a .526, RBI's with 41 and home runs with seven. However, the Warriors also had senior Sidney Hansen, junior Raegan Peters, sophomores Brynn Troxell and Macie Gwin and freshmen Jordyn McDonald, Abigail Whitescarver and Arabella Lowery who all got 20 or more RBI's over the course of the season. Hansen is who the Warriors usually pitch but she was injured near the end of the regular season and hasn't been cleared to pitch yet. This leaves Peters as the most likely starter with 15 starts and a 5.73 ERA under her belt. The Warriors are hoping to send their lone senior Hansen out in style.
The 12th Region baseball and softball tournaments will begin next week. Look for tournament brackets this weekend the Commonwealth Journal's Facebook page.
