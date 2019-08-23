The Second Great Jake

In 2016, a young freshman receiver by the name of Jake Sloan earned his way into the Maroons' football starting line-up on the opposite side of one of the greatest receivers in school history and perhaps the state of Kentucky. That year, Jake Sloan and Jake Johnson were an formidable duo that helped guide the Maroons to to their fourth straight Class 5A State Championship game.
Even as a freshman and playing second fiddle to the great Jake Johnson, Jake Sloan but up some impressive numbers of his own with 46 receptions for 510 yards and five touchdowns.
After Jake Johnson left the high school ranks to play his college ball, Jake Sloan's stat line and reputation grew by leaps and bounds. Last season as a junior, Sloan had 116 receptions for 1,666 yards with 13 touchdowns. For his career at Pulaski County, Sloan has amassed 3,112 receiving yards on 235 receptions with 24 scores.
"Jake Sloan has had a fantastic carer here at Pulaski already, with a season to go," Pulaski County High School coach Johnny Hines stated. "Jake earned a starting position as a freshman and was on the opposite side of the field of Jake Johnson. The two Jakes were absolutely spectacular that year and it was a plus for Jake Sloan to learn from Jake Johnson, as a younger player. And now, Jake Sloan has become the experienced veteran."
Just like his mentor three years ago, Jake Sloan will now have his chance to go down in history and is on track to be one of the all-time leading receivers in the state of Kentucky.
"His numbers tell you what he is all about," Hines vaunted. "Jake is probably going to finish his career in the top two in Kentucky High School history in almost every receiving category."
Jake Sloan has the speed, the size, and the hands of a great receiver, but it is work ethic and his attention to details that has set him about form the rest of the pack.
"Jake is a great leader, he is a great player and he comes to play everyday," Hines stated. "He works hard in practice and he works hard on the little bitty things on a daily basis. Little ways to make a better route, make a better cut, or to handle the throw better. He works on so many little things that other people don't even consider to be significant. He has built himself into a tremendous player."
While Sloan's numbers are impressive, his highlight reels are even more impressive. In a 'do or die' fourth-and-10 in the 2018 district championship game against Southwestern, Sloan laid out to make an impossible sideline catch. Sloan's 'ESPN worthy' catch, help vault the 2018 Maroons to the district title and beyond.
"We had about two minutes to get the ball downfield and it was an intense type of ball game," Sloan recalled. "We were pushing the ball and throwing short routes at first to get some ground and get moving. We got to fourth-and-10 with just seconds on the clock and we ran a 'come back and go'."
"They sat on the 'comeback', I ran the 'go' route and Wiley (Cain) threw me a perfect pass on the back shoulder and I was able to lay out and catch it right as I was going of of bounds," Sloan said. "I knew I was inbounds, I was aware of where my body was and I was able to adjust the ball perfectly."
Hines said that Sloan's game-saving catch was just routine for his all-state receiver.
"That's the difference between a guy that is a really good player and a guy that is an all-state level player," Hines said. "Because when everybody knows the game is on the line, and somebody has got to make the big play. He makes it when everybody knows he is going to be the one to make it. That's all-state material."
During the off-season, Sloan worked hard at going to college camps and was determined to make a commitment before he got into his senior season of football.
"It was awesome to get my college commitment over with because those camps can really wear you out," Sloan admitted. "I definitely got a lot better from the experience. I got the offer I was looking forward to, and I was able to commit. Now, I can play my entire senior season stress free and worry free, and just focus on Pulaski football."
Coach Hines is equally glad for Sloan to have his college commitment behind him, and having his full attention on Maroons' Friday Night Football.
"We are thrilled for him that he has got an opportunity to play at the next level at Eastern Kentucky University," Hines stated. "It feels good for him to go ahead and make that commitment, and now just relax and focus on his senior year. He is going to have fun playing high school football one more year, and then go go play college ball."
For his first three years at Pulaski County, Jake Sloan was at the other end of Wiley Cain's long range bombs. And now that Cain has graduated, Sloan will have to adjust his game to a new quarterback. Pulaski County High School sophomore quarterback Drew Polston is more of a scrambler and short-range passer, and Sloan is committed to adjust his game for his new quarterback's style.
"We definitely got our timing down now," Sloan stated. "We have been hitting it really well in practices. It is going to be a little different because Wiley was more of a pocket passer and he could chuck it deep to me every time. With Drew, I am going to work on finding holes and getting open a little bit shorter, but I think he will be able to air some out to me as well."
"Hopefully, we can get rolling early in the season, but we will see how that goes," Sloan stated. "Really, I think we will be fine and (Drew) will be ready to go."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.