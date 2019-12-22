The Southwestern boys basketball team is hungry

Hungry.
That would be the word to describe the Southwestern Warriors heading into the 2019-2020 high school boys’ basketball season.
A year after winning the regional championship, Southwestern failed to make the 12th Region Tournament for the first time since the 2009-2010 season after being eliminated by McCreary Central in the opening round of the 48th District tourney.
Chris Baker and the Warriors have put that season-ending loss in their rearview mirror, and they are hungry to get back into the regional tournament and make some noise when they get there.
“We have nine seniors, and all of these kids are hungry,” Baker began. “They are very focused on what needs to be done, and I think they understand the shortcomings from last year and the disappointment that came with that. They were very open this summer to a positive mindset - they embraced the positive rather than the negative from last year. We don't talk about it a lot, because there isn't much that we can do about it - last year was last year.”
After losing all five starters from the regional championship team from the year before, the Warriors had to put a whole new starting five on the floor. Southwestern went through ups and downs over the course of the year before finishing with an overall record of 13-17.
“It was definitely not the result we wanted at the end, but at the same time, there was a lot of growing up that had to be done,” explained Baker. “I think after coming off of a region title, the expectations were probably a little high and a little too unrealistic for some kids that had basically never played any varsity. There were a lot of growing pains and a lot of ups and downs.”
With all five starters back from last year, Southwestern is poised to get the basketball program back on track and back to the regional tournament. The Warriors will have nine seniors leading the charge, including Hunter Coffey, Cole Dysinger, Chase Eastham, Luke Jacobs, Tanner McKee, Cameron Pierce, Brayden Sims, Andrew Smith, and Jon Wood.
The pair of Dysinger and Sims played big in their inaugural season as varsity starters. Dysinger led the Warriors with 16.0 points per game, while Sims chimed in with 13.0 points per contest and a club-high 9.8 rebounds per game.
“For us, it all starts with Brayden Sims and Cole Dysinger,” Baker stated. “Those two kids have kind of separated themselves as the best two players in that class, and those are the two guys that we are built around. We have had some great guards come through here at Southwestern, and Cole is right in that mix. Cole has worked really hard this summer, and he is making his teammates better. Brayden averaged nearly a double-double last year, and that was really his first extended varsity action. He has really worked hard this summer - he's gotten bigger and stronger.”
Baker believes that any of his senior players are capable of leading the team to victory any given night, and that excites the Southwestern basketball coach.
“Cameron Pierce had a good summer for us,” told Baker. “Chase Eastham may be one of the best defenders in the whole region - he does a tremendous job on the defensive end. Tanner McKee did a little bit of everything for us, and he contributes in different ways for our team. Luke Jacobs has a motor that goes every single day, and he makes everyone around him better. Jon Wood is a guy that has a ton of potential, and when he unlocks that, he can be as good as anyone in this region. Hunter Coffey is our point guard, and that really hurt us when he went out with an injury. Andrew Smith is a kid that can knock down shots from long range, and he has improved into an all-around player.”
In the junior class, Southwestern will have a handful of players that will see some playing time this winter. Five players - Andrew Jones, Lukas Maybrier, Ethan Meadows, Laiken Nazario, and Evan Smith - make up the junior class for the Warriors.
“Andrew Jones has improved so much from his freshman year that it's really unbelievable,” Baker said. “Lukas Maybrier is a kid in our junior class that has an unknown amount of athleticism that he is just now starting to unlock. Laiken Nazario, pound for pound, maybe as strong as anyone on this team. Ethan Meadows is an effective low-post scorer for us. We are also pretty high on Evan Smith, who transferred to us from Lincoln County.”
Rounding out the roster for the Warriors is freshman Aaron Trammell. As an eighth-grader, Trammell dressed on the varsity team last season.
“Aaron Trammell has taken the next step forward, and he will have a chance to contribute for us this year,” praised the Warrior coach.
Lincoln County brought home the regional title last season, and they look to be the favorite to do so once again. Along with the Warriors, Baker feels that some of the other area teams - Somerset, Pulaski County, and Wayne County - have a chance to challenge for a regional championship.
“This region is going to be really good again this year,” stated the fourth-year Warrior coach. “Lincoln County is obviously the favorite. I think Pulaski has all the pieces that they need. I like Somerset and Wayne County - they have some good ball clubs. I think we are somewhere in the middle of the pack right now. Anyone of those teams could win it.”
