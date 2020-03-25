The 2020 Southwestern High School tennis team has plenty of experience and lots of depth. With a state qualifying boys doubles team, the Warriors tennis teams were hoping for a great season this spring.
"This group of boys and girls have been working hard since the first week of January, but we are kind of at a standstill at the moment," stated Southwestern tennis coach Lauren Childers. "With the mandated dead period by the KHSAA, we have not been able to practice since the second week of March. Everyone is in the same boat right now, too. We are hopeful that COVID-19 will pass quickly, and we can get back on the courts to play some tennis."
"Our players, especially our seniors, have worked really hard for this season, and we hope that they will get a chance to finish up their careers," Childers explained. "Max Brainard, Josh Carey, Camden Harris, Luke Jacobs, Clark Lemon, Cameron Pierce, Josh Thomas, and Kaitlyn Munsey want an opportunity to play tennis, and we really want that for them. When we took over this team in the fall of 2016, this group of kids were freshmen. They have bought into everything we have asked them to do since day one, and we are extremely thankful for them."
The Southwestern boys tennis team brings everyone back from last season, including seven seniors - Max Brainard, Josh Carey, Camden Harris, Luke Jacobs, Clark Lemon, Cameron Pierce, and Josh Thomas. The Warriors also have sophomore Noah Amundson and freshman Quinn McGuire on the varsity squad.
Max Brainard and Josh Carey, the boys top doubles team, were regional semifinalists and qualified for the state tournament last season. The pair of Brainard and Carey are wanting to win a regional title after falling to Casey County in the semifinals last spring.
The Southwestern girls team will bring back five of their six regional tournament participants from a season ago. The Lady Warriors' lone senior, and team captain, Kaitlyn Munsey will be leading the way for Southwestern. In our junior class, we have Mary Shaw and Angela Wilson. Riley Sumner, Celina Martinez, and Chloe Lowe round out our high school roster. We will also rely on a pair of eighth-graders - Harlee Jordan and Terae Handlos - in 2020.
Kaitlyn Munsey and Angela Wilson will be the Lady Warriors' top singles players. Munsey advanced to the quarterfinals, while Wilson lost in the second round. Munsey lost a heartbreaker last year in the region tourney, and she will look to better her semifinal appearance this spring. Wilson has taken lessons during the offseason, and she has improved a ton since last season. According to Coach Childers, Wilson will surprise a lot of teams in 2020.
"I think the biggest strength for the boys' team will be our depth and experience," Childers stated. "We return seven seniors that are hungry to bring home a team regional championship to Southwestern. Six of the seven seniors have regional tourney experience, and that will bode well for our team when that point in the year comes around. We are excited about the potential of this team, and we believe that this group has a really good chance of winning the region.
"Last year, we were pretty set at our No. 1 and No. 2 girls singles, but we experimented a lot with our No. 1 and No. 2 girls doubles teams all-season long," Childers explained. "We are hoping to find that right combination early in the season, that way our kids will have plenty of time to learn how to play with one another before the region. We have a mixture of upperclassmen and underclassmen on the girls' team, and we are excited to see what kind of season they can have in 2020. We have some players on our team that we feel can surprise some folks at the regional tournament."
The Southwestern tennis team had a lot of potential going into the 2020 season, but now the Warriors are wondering if the season will even be played in light of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
"As far as our schedule goes, we don't know how many matches we will get to play," Childers stated. "Prior to all of this, we had a pretty good schedule created with both in-region and out-of-region opponents. We tried to set our schedule up to prepare us for the regional tourney."
"We signed up to play in the North Laurel Tennis Classic, which features teams from all across the state of Kentucky," Childers explained. "We were also going to host the Dale Yates Classic Presented by Cora Physical Therapy on April 25, which will basically be a tri-match with us, West Jessamine, and McCreary Central."
