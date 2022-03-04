The stage is set for another epic battle between Pulaski County and Boyle County

The field is set for, what is sure to be, two days of high-drama boys basketball. With opening-round 12th Region Tournament wins, McCreary Central, Lincoln County, Boyle County and Pulaski County are the final four teams in the region still playing the winter sport in March.
While Pulaski County, Boyle County and Lincoln County have been here before in the past several years, the Raiders of McCreary Central will serve as the 'Cinderella Team' in this Final Four 12th Region powerhouse group. Boyle County is the defending region champs after winning last year's regional event, while Lincoln County won the 12th Region crown in 2019 and Pulaski County won it all in 2017. Meanwhile, McCreary Central is in their first 12th Region semifinal game since 2009, and the Raiders have not won the 12th Region Tournament title since 1983.
While the Raider faithful will be out in droves on Monday night - at the Pulaski County High School gymnasium - to cheer on their McCreary Central team in efforts to continue their 'Dream Season', the marque match-up of the evening might just be the nightcap battle between Boyle County and Pulaski County.
With a sparklingly 29-2 record, the Maroons are considered - by many - to be the tournament favorites. After all, Pulaski County has the luxury of playing on their home court and having a nearly perfect record against 12th Region opponents at 18-1. But as fate would have it, that one blemish on their season regional record would be their semifinal opponents - Boyle County High School.
The two 12th Region powerhouse teams slugged it out just over two weeks ago, in the exact same locale, with the visiting Rebels coming out on top with the 74-73 overtime win. For the entirety of the game, the two teams went toe-to-to-toe and matched each other shot-for-shot until Boyle County's Luke Imfeld sank three pressure-packed free throws with less than a second left on the clock to decide the outcome of the game.
In that game on Feb. 17, the 23-7 Rebels were led in scoring by Imfeld with 32 points and 27 points from Kason Myers. For Pulaski County, the usual suspects - Zach Travis, Gavin Stevens, Cayden Lancaster and Caleb Sloan - led the way for the Maroons in scoring. Travis scored 23, Stevens scored 12, while Lancaster and Sloan added 11 points each.
The one difference for Pulaski County, from the two team's last meeting, was their integration of senior Barek Williams into the rotation. Williams, who sat out most of the basketball season with a previous football injury, had only played in one game prior to the first Boyle County match-up. Since then, Williams has came off the bench to give the Maroons valuable minutes.
On Monday night, McCreary Central and Lincoln County will tip off at 6:30 p.m., with the Pulaski County and Boyle County game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. The winner of the two Monday night semifinal games, will play each other on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the boys basketball 12th Region Tournament title and a trip to the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Boys State Tournament at Rupp Arena.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
