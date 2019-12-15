The Throw, the Catch, the Call    

No time remaining. This is an untimed play.
Ball is on the 20. Briar Jumpers down by three, 31-28.
Empty backfield for Kaiya Sheron. Takes the snap, two-step drop, looking to threw got a mannnnnn whoaaaaaaaa, Tate Madden. TOUCHDOWN JUMPERS!! The Briar Jumpers are on the field. The Briar Jumpers have won their first state championship in history.
Tate Madden comes uncovered, nobody around him. Nobody! Kaiya Sheron had to hold the ball, and hold the ball, waiting for Tate Madden to come loose and free. He was in the back of the end zone, and there was nobody around him, nobody around him!
It just makes the story better, Tim. Yes it does!
Holy Cow!
Those are the now renowned words spoken by the 106 Somerset WYKY radio broadcast team of Jon Burlew and Tim Washam, calling the dramatic final play of the Somerset High School’s final game wining play to win their first state football championship on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Kroger Field.
Over a week later that last-play call, by the two local radio personalities, has probably been played over and over close to a million times all over Pulaski County. Burlew and Washam’s call has been played on the internet, social media, featured on videos about the team, played before basketball games and other events celebrating the Briar Jumpers’ historic football state championship win.
Burlew and Washam have been calling Somerset football games for nearly 20 years, and the two talked about their experiences in calling the greatest football game of their careers, and gave some insight of that last dramatic game-winning play
The Game is Over before it is Over
Prior to that last pass play from Briar Jumpers quarterback Kaiya Sheron to Tate Madden, Somerset was faced with the impossible task of moving the ball 86 yards in 28 seconds with no timeouts.
“There comes a time in every football game when you know it is over with. At the beginning of that last drive, people around us were putting things away, shuffling papers, zipping up bags, and it was over,” Burlew recalled. “We were trying to deal with that emotionally, for guys who have been following the Briar Jumpers as many years as we have, and how are we were going to communicate this to our listeners and the fans out there.”
“One play, two plays and three plays.” Burlew stated. “Then we are thinking ‘hey wait a minute, these guys have a really legitimate shot at winning this game’.”
Washam even knew it was going to be a miracle for the Jumpers to pull out this game with a seemingly unsurmountable drive ahead of them.
“I never gave up hope, but I knew it was going to be a longshot,” Washam admitted. “This drive was a million-to-one odds on the largest stage that you can be on as a high school football player. But strange things happen in this sport, especially with this team.”
“I don’t care how good you are, because the other team you are playing is good too,” Washam stated. “You need a little luck, and Somerset got a little luck.”
Both of the veteran broadcasters explained that the game was full of ups and downs, and they tried to convey that changing of momentum to their listeners.
“A lot of people want to focus on that last call, but you can hear in our voices the emotion, the feelings of what was going through our heads and what we were thinking,” Burlew stated. “We paused more in that fourth quarter than we have all season long, just trying to communicate this to the folks at home and do it justice so that they could feel like they were there and they could experience it with us - the good, bad, and ugly.”
The Last Drive
And while their radio call of the last play, will be the audio clip that will be remembered for decades to come, it was the amazing last drive that set it all up.
“Kaiya Sheron was cool as a cucumber, and Robbie Lucas did a masterful job of managing the clock, and used his timeouts,” Washam recalled. “He manages to get his offense back on the field with 28 seconds to go. Sheron runs out of bounds, then he gets the pass to Grundy and Grundy has to spin around backwards to get out of bounds.”
“Then, he overthrows Grundy in double coverage,” Washam continued. “Then, they go to this stack with Grundy and Madden, where both defenders go with Grundy and Madden runs a streak route, and all of a sudden he is wide open and we are at the 35. Then, Grundy has the pass interference in the end zone for 15 yards and we are at the 20.”
But in the middle of talking about that famous Briar Jumper last offensive drive, Washam went back to Somerset’s last defensive stand and how important it was in reference to their last offensive drive.
“There is two plays before the drive that doesn’t get talked about a lot,” Washam explained. “You get a five-yard false start against Mayfield that makes it ‘fourth down and six’, and then Dyllan Keith gets a tackle for a loss. That 7 or 8 yards doesn’t sound like a lot, but 7 or 8 yards with 28 seconds left and no timeouts made a big difference in terms of us (Somerset) getting there.”
Devine Intervention
Before that last Somerset offensive drive, the two veteran radio broadcasters tried to put the impossibility of the last drive into perspective for their listeners.
“I made the comment before that series that we were at the point that we were going to need ‘Devine Intervention’,” Washam laughed. “I got a lot of teasing in church about that statement, but it took a lot of pieces to fall together in a very special way for this group to get this state championship.”
“What a series,” Washam exclaimed. “You can’t draw that up any better than how it happened. I watch a lot of football. I don’t care if it is Tom Brady or anybody in the NFL or college. To go 86 yards in 28 seconds with no timeouts is pretty good.”
“They have had 3 or 4 magical moments to get them here,” Washam added. “In any state championship or national championship, it always takes a little luck. Two or three little things happen in Somerset’s favor and you have the margin of victory. I am amazed how cool they were when they walked onto the field (on that last drive). Nobody was in a hurry, everybody was calm and cool.”
The Throw, The Catch, The Call
In real time the final play only lasted a few seconds, but for Burlew, Washam, and probably most Briar Jumper fans, the last played seemed to last an eternity.
“What amazes me about rewatching this play was how fast it was, because when we were in the pressbox watching this play out, it seemed like it took forever,” Burlew recalled.
“When Kaiya was going through his progressions from left to right, in my mind, I am thinking he doesn’t see him (Madden),” Burlew stated. “He is standing in the end zone wide open, and then Kaiya gets the ball out to him. And it happened in seconds.”
Sitting high atop in the Kroger Field pressbox, Burlew and Washam had a bird’s eye view as the play unfolded on their side of the field.
“When you hear the call, our excitement began just a mili-second before the ball left Sheron’s hand,” Burlew explained. “He’s got a man and he is open. In our minds we saw it before Sheron did. But when you watch that replay, obviously Kaiya knew what he was doing, and what was going on.”
True to form after Burlew gave his play-by-play account of the play, Washam gave an in-depth color analyzation of the play.
“I don’t know if Kaiya looked at Grundy on the other side of the field before he came back, but Jayden Gilmore - in the slot - was in front of Tate Madden,” Washam explained. “Mayfield decided instead of rushing three, they are going to rush four. When that happened, the slot guy slides over, and the other linebacker slides to the slot. Now basically, you got two guys to cover two guys. They both go to Jayden Gilmore, who is a 6-foot-5 guy, who does a post route and there is Tate Madden standing wide open. Tate Madden’s eyes were as big as saucers, and he was probably over there saying ‘please don’t drop the ball’.”
“It was almost miraculous that they decide to go with a four-man rushers instead of three and that caused the stair steps to start or the stones to begin to fall,” Washam aded. “Defensively, they get this breakdown and Somerset gets the score.”
After the play happened, Burlew explained the mood of the pressbox as pure chaotic.
“I am glad they didn’t have cameras in the pressbox, because that place absolutely erupted,” Burlew laughed. “I am hugging, Tim, Somerset coaches, and people I don’t even know as we are doing the broadcast.”
It just makes The Story Better
Moments after Somerset had secured their dramatic state championship win, Burlew exclaimed the phrase, “It just makes the story better, Tim.” The two men admitted that was a line that they didn’t come up with, but it was used by a Somerset player in the Briar Jumpers’ ‘come-from-behind’ semi-state win over Breathitt County.
“In the Breathitt County game, Somerset is down 13-0 and Kaiya Sheron was standing on the sidelines grinning,” Washam explained. “His dad (Coach Kevin Sheron) walked by him and asked him what he was grinning about? Kaiya said, ‘It is just going to make the story better’.”
“That story was told to us by Coach Lucas on Wednesday in our pre-game recording,” Washam explained. “Then we play that segment in the pre-game on Saturday and then you hear Jon say that phrase at the end of the game. So, yes, that was Kaiya Sheron’s phrase, but it seemed appropriate at that time.”
“That was a thread that ran through the whole week that this is just going to make the story better,” Washam continued. “How can you write that script any better than 28 seconds, 86 yards and no timeouts and you win a state championship?”
“I think it is just going to make the story better.”
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
