The top softball players of the decade

High school softball has been at a premium in the local area over the past 10 years. Year in and year out, the local area has produced some of the best softball talent in the state.
We looked back over the past 10 years, and picked out our favorite high school softball players in the past ten years to compose our Commonwealth Journal All-Decade Softball Team.
Sydney Fourman (Southwestern 2009-2014) is perhaps the greatest power hitter to ever come out of this local area. Fourman won back-to-back Commonwealth Journal Softball Players of the Year in 2014 and 2013, and was a four-time CJ All-County Softball Team selection. Forman was a 2014 Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention
In her senior season, Sydney 'Dozer' Fourman was tabbed as the 12th Region Player of the Year and was selected to East Senior team at the annual East-West All- Star Weekend in Louisville. Fourman was also one of 16 Kentucky players to play in the Kentucky-Tennessee All-Star Game. In her final prep season, Fourman had a .689 batting average with 12 home runs. As a pitcher, Fourman went 21-9 with an ERA of 1.49.
Fourman finished her junior year out with a .566 batting average, including 13 doubles, three doubles, 9 home runs and 41 RBIs. Pitching-wise, Fourman went 23-9 on the year, struck out 167 batters in 176.33 innings of work, while maintaining an ERA of 1.75.
In her sophomore season, Fourman led Southwestern with a .558 batting average, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, and 25 RBIs. On the mound, Fourman notched an 11-9 record, while tallying 70 strikeouts. In her freshman season, Fourman led the Lady Warriors with a .500 batting average, 7 home runs and 41 RBI's, while scoring 34 runs.
Krystin Wilson (Pulaski County 2013-2018) might have been small in stature, but in the softball pitching circle she was a giant. Wilson won back-to-back Commonwealth Journal Softball Players of the Year in 2017 and 2018, and was a four-time selection to the CJ All-County Softball Team. Wilson was a 2018 Class 3A second team All-State selection.
Wilson had a sensational senior season, surpassing the 1,000 strikeout mark for her career, making her the only Lady Maroons pitcher to reach that prestigious milestone. Wilson posted a 22-9 mark on the season, fanning 295 batters in her 182 innings pitched. At the plate, she led her club with eight triples, and had an on-base percentage of .319.
In her junior season, Wilson led the lady Maroons with a .375 batting average, which included eight doubles, two triples, a homer, and 22 RBIs. On the mound, Wilson was even more impressive, posting posted a 23-12 record, with a minuscule 1.75 ERA in 204 1/3 innings.
In her sophomore year, Wilson had a county best 21-14 pitching record, struck out 256 batters, and had a 1.30 ERA. At the plate, Wilson maintained a .336 batting average, drove in 16 runs and had 12 doubles. In her freshman year, Wilson struck out 177 batters to go along with an ERA of 1.61, and at the plate she had a .351 batting average with 21 RBIs.
Brynlee Bigelow (Somerset 2013-2016) was the Commonwealth Journal 2016 Softball Player of the Year, and was a three-time CJ All-County Softball selection. Bigelow who was a standout athlete in three sports (softball, basketball and soccer) earned a D-1 softball scholarship to the University of Kentucky.
In her senior season, Lady Jumper catcher Brynlee Bigelow had a .446 batting average, hit 3 home runs, drove in 23 runs, hit 12 doubles, legged out 8 triples, and scored 48 runs.
In her junior season, Bigelow led the Lady Jumpers with a batting average of .407. In her sophomore season, Bigelow was the Lady Jumpers' leading hitter with 42 hits and a batting average of .375.
Destiny Molden (Southwestern 2010- 2015) was the Commonwealth Journal 2015 Softball Player of the Year, but more amazingly she selected to five straight CJ All-County Softball Teams
In her senior campaign, Molden finished with a batting average of .395 to go along with three home runs. For her efforts, the Lady Warrior catcher was selected to play for the East All-Stars for the second year in a row during the annual East-West All-Star Weekend in Louisville.
In her junior season, Molden batted .538, had an on-base percentage of .674 on the year, and had a fielding percentage of .995.
As a sophomore, Molden had 49 hits, which included eight doubles, four triples, and six home runs. The Lady Warrior catcher had a batting average of .471 and 49 RBIs.
As a freshman, Molden led the tam on defense at the shortstop position while being solid at the plate as well. Molden notched 36 singles, 6 doubles, 2 triples, drove in 22 RBI, while scoring 20 runs.
As an eighth-grade shortstop, Molden batted .401, drove in 27 runs, scored 25 runs, stole 8 bases, and had a fielding percentage of .947 at shortstop.
Lindsey Stephens (Pulaski County 2008-2011) was a two-time Commonwealth Journal Softball Player of the Year in 2011 and 2010, and was selected to the CJ Softball All-County Teams in four consecutive seasons. Stephens was a 2011 Class 3A second team All-State selection and a 2010 All-State Honorable Mention.
In her senior season, Stephens was named as the 12th Region Player of the Year. Stephens led the Lady Maroons with a .517 batting average, finishing tops on her club with 73 base hits. She led Pulaski County with 17 doubles, 16 triples, 50 RBIs, and 9 home runs. On the mound, Stephens posted a 16-5 record with a minuscule ERA of 1.75. In 136 1/3 innings pitched, she fanned 146 hitters while only allowing 85 hits.
In her junior year, Stephens posted a 12-6 pitching record, while striking out 135 batters in her 113 innings on the hill. At the plate, Stephens led the Lady Maroons with 7 home runs, a .481 batting average, 43 RBIs, and 55 runs scored. Stephens also posted 17 doubles and 7 triples, while leading her club with 16 stolen bases.
Her sophomore year, Stephens led Pulaski County with a .473 batting average, was tops in on base percentage at .545, and she led the way with 53 base hits. Stephens' four home runs was also the high mark for Pulaski County, and she led the Lady Maroons with 30 RBIs and she was tops on her team in doubles with 16. On the mound, Stephens posted a 12-5 mark, and led her club with 140 strikeouts in 110 innings pitched.
As a freshman, Stephens had 39 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Stephens had a .511 on-base percentage and a 8-3 pitching record. Stephens led the team with 11 stolen bases and hit two homers in the same game. Stephens also recorded 66 strikeouts in the pitching circle.
Brittany McKee (Pulaski County 2007-2012) was the 2012 Commonwealth Journal Softball Player of the Year, and the Lady Maroons standout hurler was selected to an amazing five straight CJ All-County Softball Teams. McKee was a 2012 Class 3A second team All-State selection.
In her senior campaign, McKee led the Lady Maroons with a .486 batting average, while pacing her team with 55 hits. McKee hit 15 doubles, hit 7 home runs and drove in 43 runs.
In her junior season, McKee hit .307 hit 9 doubles, drove in 34 runs, and scored 18 runs. On the mound, McKee led the Lady Maroons with a 17-1 record, and a 1.66 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
As a sophomore, McKee had a 12-3 pitching record, while striking out 96 hitters in her 74 innings on the mound. At the plate, McKee hit .365, hit 17 doubles, hit 3 homers and had 44 RBIs.
In her freshman season, McKee led the Lady Maroons with a record of 14-5 on the mound, fanning 113 hitters in her 116 1/3 innings of work in the circle. At the plate, McKee, posted her club's second best batting average at .375, finishing with 2 home runs on the season to go along with 16 RBIs. In her eighth-grade year, McKee paced the Lady Maroons in pitching with a 16-5 record and struck out 122 batters, while maintaining a .323 batting average.
Samantha Dorsey (Somerset 2007-2010) was named the 2010 Commonwealth Journal Softball Player of the Year and was a three-time CJ All-County Softball Team selection. Dorsey a two-time Class A second team All-State selection (2009 and 2010).
In her senior season, Dorsey batted .489 on the season. Dorsey tallied 45 hits for the year, which included 9 doubles, a homer and 22 RBIs. Dorsey also paced her club with 25 stolen bases, and maintained a fielding percentage of .996 at the shortstop position.
In her junior year, Dorsey batted .428 and drove in 18 runs. Her sophomore year, Dorsey maintained a .405 batting average and drove in 18 runs at the lead-off hitting position.
Riley Hull (Pulaski County 2018-2021) has only played two complete seasons for the Lady Maroons softball team, but has already achieved some unparalleled accolades. Hull, who was named the 2019 Commonwealth Journal Softball Player of the Year, was been selected to two straight CJ All-County Softball Teams. Hull missed her entire junior season due to the Coronavirus Pandemic spring sports cancellation, and still has her senior year to play.
Despite never stepping onto the high school softball field her junior year, Hull was named the pre-season MaxPreps Kentucky High School Softball Player of the Year, and was later awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year. Hull was a 2019 Class 3A second team All-State selection and a 2018 All-State Honorable Mention.
Hull, who committed to Mississippi State University after her eighth-grade year, batted an astounding .589 her sophomore year. Hull had a .622 on-base percentage, a .953 slugging percentage, drove in 54 runs, scored 48 runs, hit 17 doubles and hit two homers. Hull, who led the county in almost every offensive batting category, was honored with the Johnny Bench Award, which was given to the top softball catcher in the state of Kentucky.
In her freshman season, Hull led Pulaski County in several offensive categories. The freshman catcher hit an amazing .520 for the season, leading the Lady Maroons with 20 doubles, and 27 runs scored.
Paige Gadberry Somerset (2007-2011) was named the 2011 Commonwealth Journal Softball Player of the Year and was named to four straight CJ All-County Softball Teams. Gadberry was a Lady Jumper standout at the plate and in the pitcher's circle. Gadberry was a 2009 Class A second team All-State selection.
In her senior season, Gadberry helped Somerset end a five-year drought in games against Pulaski County, as the Somerset senior pitcher helped the Lady Jumpers sweep PC in all three meetings, including the championship game of the 47th District Tournament. Gadberry threw 201 2/3 innings that season, with a 1.18 ERA. She fanned 168 hitters while only allowing 34 earned runs for the year. At the plate, Gadberry hit .418 while notching 46 hits.
In her junior season, Gadberry posted a 20-13 pitching record, fanning 111 hitters in her 186 innings in the circle. At the plate, Gadberry hit .310, driving in 17 runs on the strength of 27 hits, while swiping 13 bases. Also, Gadberry led the Lady Jumpers to their first-ever softball regional title that year.
In her sophomore campaign, Gadberry had 23-9 pitching mark. Gadberry notched two wins in the All "A" State Tournament. In her freshman season, Gadberry had a 13-10 pitching record and had 10 RBIs at the plate.
Eva Gover (Pulaski County 2014-2020) was a starter for the Lady Maroons softball team as an sixth-grader, and was named to four straight CJ All-County Softball Teams. A fifth All-County selection was inevitable if not for the season cancellation due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Gover was a 2019 Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention.
In her junior season, Gover had a batting average of .490, an on-base percentage of .536, and a slugging percentage of .781. Gover drove in 50 runs, scored 35 runs, hit 11 doubles and five homers. Gover was selected to play in the Kentucky Junior All-Star Game.
In her sophomore season, Gover hit .351 with four doubles, one home run, and 19 RBIs. In her freshman year, Gover batted .358 and led the Lady Maroons with 12 doubles. Gover also hit a pair of home runs, and she tallied 28 RBI.
As an eighth-grader, Gover had a .370 batting average, hit 2 home runs and drove in 34 runs. Also, Gover belted out 9 doubles and 2 triples.
Bethany Edwards (Somerset 2010-2013), who was perhaps one of the best centerfielders to come out of this area, was selected to four straight Commonwealth Journal Softball All-County Teams. Edwards was a 2013 Class A first team All-State selection.
In her senior season, Edwards was chosen to play in the KHSSA Prep East-West All-Star Game, and then selected to the Kentucky-Tennessee All-Star Game. The Somerset senior had an average of .532 and had 56 hits in 2013, which included 19 doubles, two triples, and six home runs. The Lady Jumper centerfielder chimed in with 45 RBIs.
In her junior year, Edwards hit .390 for the season, with 41 hits, while leading the Lady Jumpers with a team-high 24 walks.
In her sophomore year, Edwards threw out 12 runners on the base paths from the centerfield position. At the plate, the Lady Jumper sophomore banged out 51 hits to go along with a batting average of .411.
As a freshman, Edwards hit .461 for the year, tallied 41 base hits, had 13 doubles, 2 triples, and hit 3 home runs. Also, Edwards also stole 23 bases.
Jordan LaFavers (Somerset 2013-2016) was a standout pitcher for the Lady Jumpers and was selected to four straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Softball teams.
In her senior season, LaFavers had a 17-8 record in the circle, struck out 125 batters and had maintained a 3.13 ERA. LaFavers had a .349 batting average, drove in 19 runs, and belted out 38 hits. In her junior season, LaFavers struck out 116 batters in 243 innings of work. At the plate, LaFavers had a .400 batting average.
In her sophomore season, LaFavers finished with a batting average of .302 and had 32 hits at the plate. In the circle, LaFavers went 20- 15 in a season that saw her post an ERA of 2.23 in 206 innings of work. The Somerset pitcher had 145 strikeouts this past season, which was 35 more than she had in 2013.
In her freshman year, LaFavers began pitching for the Lady Jumpers halfway through the season and quickly became their number one pitcher. The freshman, who went 16-8, struck out 110 batters in 157 innings and had an ERA of 1.82.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
