The total package.
That is how one could describe Southwestern High School senior running back and linebacker Austin Barnes.
"Austin is a complete player," said first-year Southwestern head coach Jason Foley.
Foley's right, Barnes is a complete player. During his time as a Warrior, Barnes has put up some big-time numbers on both sides of the football.
Last fall, Barnes rushed for 337 yards and five touchdowns on 45 carries. On defense, he led the team in tackles (93), had six sacks, and tallied a lone fumble recovery.
As a sophomore, Barnes carried the ball on 42 occasions for 328 yards and two scores. Along with leading the team in tackles, he snagged a pair of interceptions.
In his freshman campaign, Barnes racked up 68 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. On offense, Barnes had 130 rushing yards and a lone score on just 12 attempts.
After three strong seasons at Southwestern, Barnes is hoping to have his best season yet. Nothing would make a senior season better than winning the school's second region title and first since 2011.
"It would mean a whole lot - it would mean a whole lot to the school, too," Barnes said. "Only one team has done it, and it would an amazing thing to bring a region title back home."
Foley is expecting Barnes to have a big senior season for the Warriors. The first-year Warrior coach had high praises for the senior running back and linebacker.
"I've told him that he can be one of the best players in the state if he gets his mind right and comes out here and has a sensational season," Foley said. "Defensively, everybody knows his name. At linebacker, he's all over the field and makes plays. Offensively, he's a great running back."
If his first three years of high school football are a sign of things to come, Barnes' name will be known throughout the state of Kentucky this fall.
