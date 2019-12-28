The Two Jakes

The high school football season has done concluded in the local area, but two of the best prep receivers in the history of Kentucky high school football got together over the Holiday Break to workout, talk about old times, talk about the future, and most importantly, talk football.
Georgetown College junior receiver Jake Johnson and Eastern Kentucky University signee Jake Sloan spent some time recently in the Pulaski County High School football weight room. It was a chance for two friends to keep in shape during the off-season, and to catch up on old times.
Though three years apart in high school grades, the two Maroon receivers both set their individual marks on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association football record books.
Johnson, who graduated form Pulaski County High School in 2017, still leads the state in three individual receiving records - most career receptions (414), most career receiving yardage (5,612), and most receptions in a season (1,701). Johnson ranks second in the state with the most receptions in a game and receiving career touchdowns (64). Johnson ranks in the top 10 in four other statewide categories. Also, Johnson started for the Maroons in four straight Class 5A state championship finals.
As a collegiate college receiver, Johnson had a breakout year with a team-leading 46 receptions and 10 touchdowns. Johnson had 703 receiving yards on the year and had a dozen punt and kick-off returns for the Tigers.
Meanwhile, Johnson's younger counterpart - Jake Sloan - made his own mark on the Kentucky high school record books.
Sloan ranks second in the state in career pass receptions (312) and second in the state pass receptions for a season (116). Sloan ranks third in the state in pass receptions in a single game (17). Sloan needed his career at Pulaski County with 4,012 receiving yards, which ranks him seventh in the state, and his 1,667 receiving yards in a season ranks him ninth all time.
Sloan credited his success to both Johnson, his former teammate and being in a program that like to throw the ball all over the field.
"Jake (Johnson) taught me a lot from getting out of my stance as fast as I can to breaking off routes to reading defenses and know when an where to make my breaks," Sloan explained. "Plus, we are really good friends off the field, he is a great guy and I loved to get to know him."
Without a doubt, Johnson and Sloan are extremely gifted receivers, but the Maroons' spread offense helped a lot in both their lofty career receiving totals.
"It as definitely a big blessing playing under the offense Coach Hines runs," Sloan explained. "It fits me and my play style perfectly. I also had very good quarterbacks I got to play with, and I learned from a very god receiver my freshman year.
In 2016, the Two Jakes shared the field together in a season that ended in the Class 5A state championship game. Jake Johnson remembers the first time he saw the younger Jake on the gridiron as a freshman Maroon.
"I remember Jake (Sloan) coming up to play varsity my senior year," Johnson reminisced. "He was a really tall athlete and he stood out amongst the other freshman that year. He was much taller than me when he was a freshman, so he had the potential to be a really good receiver because of his size."
"By his senior year, when I saw him play, he really adjusted to his body, got some speed, and her turned out to be one of the best receivers to come through Pulaski County, if not the state," Johnson stated. "He was fun to watch and I knew he was going to be able to make an impact on the high school football game."
For Coach Johnny Hines, that season served as the changing of guards from one great high school receiver to the next.
“It was a great honor coaching these two fine young men," Hines stated. "They were great players and are also great role models in every way."
"It’s exciting to think, that the two most prolific pass receivers in the history of Kentucky High School football, we’re both Pulaski County Maroons," Hines vaunted.
After the two young men completed their workout together, they both slid on their old high school football jerseys one more time - Jake Sloan #80 and Jake Johnson #2.
"I was a good feeling to put my old #2 Pulaski County uniform back on, and I got to talk to Coach Hines and Mike Kerr, who had watched me play and develop all four years at Pulaski County," Johnson stated. "In that moment, putting the Maroon colors on one more time meant a lot to me, and it was something I never took for granted."
The Two Jakes together in Pulaski County uniforms one last time.
The Two Jakes will long be remembered at Pulaski County High School and the state of Kentucky.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.