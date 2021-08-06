The Wildcats' Somerset Connection

LEXINGTON - The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers have represented themselves very well on the gridiron - thank you - over the past few seasons, winning a Class 2A State Football Championship back in 2019.
Now, three former Briar Jumper football players - defensive lineman Collin Hartmann, linebacker Jase Bruner, and quarterback Kaiya Sheron - are all hoping to make an impact in the always rugged Southeastern Conference at the University of Kentucky.
On Friday, the Kentucky Wildcats hosted their annual Media Day for media members across the state, and the trio of Briar Jumpers were all in uniform, standing on the turf at Kroger Field, ready to discuss the 2021 college football season - a season that has UK with some pretty lofty expectations headed into the campaign.
For Sheron - a true freshman - his UK journey began back in January as an early-enrollee, which he says gave him an upper hand in being able to come in and learn the Wildcats offense.
"It was huge, because I've been here longer than Will (Levis) has, but he obviously has a lot more experience at the college level, being a transfer from Penn State," stated Sheron. "I've learned this offense and I think I've got a pretty good grasp of everything. I am way more comfortable now, than I would have been if I had just arrived on campus."
As for Bruner, he's a redshirt freshman coming into this season, and he will not be seeing the field again in 2021, due to tearing his ACL in his right knee back in the spring semester.
He says that he's perfectly fine with his predicament, because the injury will give him another year to sit back and learn the college game, work on his body, with the hope of being ready to see the field and to begin to make an impact for the Wildcats in 2022.
"Growing up, always being a Kentucky fan, it's just a dream being here," stated Bruner. "It's awesome, our locker room is great, the facilities are great, and this is really the dream of a lifetime. I'm really excited to see what we can do this year. Due to Covid and redshirt opportunities, I have seven years to complete my eligibility, so everything is good."
As for Hartmann, he's the old man in this Somerset trio, as this will be his fourth year inside the UK football program.
Hartmann will earn his degree in Economics in December, and he says he's ready to make an impact himself this season, in hopes of Kentucky earning a fourth consecutive bowl win.
"I think our defensive line and our linebacking unit are both very strong this year," stated Hartmann.
"My time here has really passed by quickly, and I am hopeful to have an opportunity to play and make an impact this season," he added.
Of course playing time will be a very valuable commodity for all three Briar Jumpers this season.
Bruner will not play in 2021 as he rehabs his knee injury, Hartmann figures to be part of a very strong and talented rotation on the defensive line, and Sheron is coming in probably at number four on the depth chart at quarterback, behind the likes of Penn State transfer Will Levis, Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood, and Lexington's very own Beau Allen.
This is a Kentucky team that has very lofty expectations in 2021, with some media members predicting as many as 10 wins for the Wildcats this season.
The University of Kentucky is a program on the rise in the tough, SEC, as the Cats are one of only a few teams inside the conference that have won three consecutive bowl games. Kentucky picked up a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl to culminate the 2019 season, the Cats rallied for a win in the Belk Bowl in the closing seconds to topple Virginia Tech on December 31, 2019, and last season, UK ended things with a win over North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl.
That's a pretty impressive three-year run turned in by head coach Mark Stoops and company.
So, expectations in Lexington are arguably at all-time high, and rightfully so.
For three former Somerset Briar Jumpers, personal expectations are high as well coming into the fall campaign.
Maybe Sheron stated it best yesterday, when he said he was not afraid at all of competition, and he's very happy to be a part of the quarterback battle at Kentucky headed into fall camp.
After all, a good and healthy competition is supposed to make everyone better, and 'better' is exactly what Kentucky football has been all about over the past three seasons.
And, the town of Somerset is very well represented in 2021 at the University of Kentucky, and that is a very good thing indeed. Hopefully with three local kids now a part of the program, the good vibes that has been Wildcat football over the past three seasons will continue to get better and better.
