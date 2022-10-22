It was a battle between two titans of Class 5A football on Friday night, and also one of the top rivalries in the state, as the Southwestern Warriors hosted the Pulaski County Maroons at the Reservation. It was a chilly Friday night but that didn’t stop the fans from coming out, as it was a massive crowd to cheer on these two great football teams.
Head coach of the Warriors Jason Foley accurately summed up what his thoughts were on how the game would go before kickoff.
“It’s going to be a war out there,” he stated.
It was indeed a war between the two bitter rivals on this night, as both defenses stepped up numerous times to force turnover on downs. It would be the Warriors who would stand tall at the end of the night, thanks in no small part to senior Tanner Wright’s three-touchdown performance.
Pulaski would win the toss but defer to the second half, with Wright almost immediately ripping a 14-yard rush to get the Southwestern offense going. However, just over a minute into the game, and following a 22-yard rush by sophomore Lucas McKee, Pulaski junior Cody Nichols would recover a fumble to give the Maroons their first possession of the game.
The Southwestern defense would have their first major stop of the game, forcing Pulaski into a turnover on downs after stopping them on 4th-and-1. The Warriors would then have great field position, and would use several solid runs to get into the red zone. Wright would then rush it in from four yards out for the game’s first touchdown, putting Southwestern up 7-0 with 4:18 left in the first quarter.
Pulaski County senior quarterback Brysen Dugger had his first big play of the game on their next possession, as he found sophomore Harris Denmyer for a gain of 31 yards. The Maroons soon found themselves in scoring position following a defensive pass interference call on Southwestern, before Dugger would find freshman Zak Anderson for a 10-yard touchdown, tying the game up at 7-7 with just 15 seconds left to go in the quarter.
Southwestern would soon find themselves with possession of the ball to begin the second quarter and they would find points quickly. Senior quarterback Roger Oliver would find fellow senior Maison Hibbard striding down the field, and following a bobbled catch, Hibbard would coast into the end zone for the 67-yard score, once again putting the Warriors ahead 14-7.
The defense of Southwestern was stuffing the Pulaski County run all night long, and on the next Pulaski possession they forced the Maroons into another turnover on downs. Southwestern junior Christian Walden would find a massive hole for a 34-yard rush on the ensuing Warriors possession. This set up Wright for his second touchdown of the night, this one a three-yard rush, to put Southwestern up 21-7 with about five minutes left in the half.
The Maroons were determined to put some points on the board before the half ended, with Dugger once again finding Denmyer for a huge gain of 46 yards. Dugger would then be able to keep the drive alive by finding Anderson to convert a 4th-and-6, before sophomore Ethan Idlewine would run the ball in from six yards out to cut into the Southwestern lead at 21-14.
Each team was able to produce a big play on defense before the end of the half, as the Maroons were able to recover another Southwestern fumble with a little over a minute left in the half. However, despite Pulaski being in good position for another score, Southwestern senior Maddox Mink would intercept a pass in the end zone with about 13 seconds left to ensure that the Warriors would have a 21-14 lead heading into the break.
Both teams would ride their defenses throughout much of the second half. However, the Warriors would get their only touchdown of the half extremely early into the third quarter, as following a quick Pulaski County possession, Wright would break away on a run and sprint down the sideline, rushing for his third touchdown of the game, this one from 80 yards out, giving Southwestern a 28-14 lead over Pulaski.
Southwestern sophomore Jonas Gallagher would be able to recover a fumble by Pulaski County on the ensuing kick off, giving the Warriors the ball right back. The Maroons’ defense would stand strong and force the Warriors into a turnover on downs following this.
On the next Pulaski drive, Dugger would finally be able to find his favorite target, senior Chandler Godby, for a big gain of 68 yards to get the Maroons’ offense in motion once again. McKee and senior Canyon Taylor combined for a sack on the quarterback to put the Maroons back 10 yards, before a pass from Dugger to Idlewine would convert a 4th-and-17 for Pulaski County. Idlewine would then get his second touchdown of the night on a two-yard rush, but after a failed point after attempt, the Maroons would trail Southwestern 28-20 with about four minutes left in the quarter.
Southwestern would close out the quarter with solid runs from both Wright and Walden, with the Warriors now attempting to run the clock down and prevent any sort of comeback for Pulaski.
A miscommunication on a run play by the Warriors would result in a fumble soon after the start of the fourth quarter, but Southwestern would be able to recover it. Despite this, the Warriors would soon be forced into a turnover on downs by the Pulaski defense with nine minutes left to go in the game.
Southwestern’s defense would then turn around and do the same thing back to the Pulaski offense, forcing them into a turnover on downs with about six minutes left. The time was slowly draining off the clock for the Maroons.
The Warriors then once again made the decision to exclusively rush the ball to drain some more time on the clock, with the strategy working as the Maroons had to use all of their timeouts to stop the clock from draining completely. With a little under two minutes left, Southwestern senior kicker Caleb Moore calmly stepped up to kick a 32 yard field goal, his first attempt all season, with it sailing straight through the uprights to put the Warriors up two possessions at 31-20.
A final sack by the Warriors would cement the Southwestern victory a few moments later, as the Warriors would celebrate yet another victory over their cross-town rivals 31-20.
Pulaski County’s Dugger would go 12-25 passing, throwing for 251 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Idlewine would have two touchdowns on the ground along with 37 yards. Denmyer was the leading receiver for the Maroons, catching four passes for 109 yards, with Anderson having the lone reception touchdown.
For Southwestern, Oliver would go 4-5 passing with 73 yards and one touchdown. Wright would have 199 yards on the ground in 25 attempts, along with three touchdowns, and Walden would have 105 yards in 12 attempts. Hibbard would have the lone reception touchdown for the Warriors.
Southwestern improves to 9-0 on the season, with their final game of the regular season set to take place next Friday, as they travel to Madison Central for a 7:30 p.m. start time. Pulaski County concludes their regular season at 8-2, with the playoffs awaiting them after their bye week.
