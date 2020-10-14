This one's for Nana

Eighteen-year-old Riley Whitis had a lot on his mind prior to the Southwestern High School boys soccer team's match in the 48th District championship game on Tuesday night.
All the members of the Warriors boys soccer team wanted to play well and do whatever they could to help their team win the district title.
But for Riley Whitis, he wanted to play well because of a promise he had made prior to the game to his ailing grandmother.
His grandmother Della Tucker, who he affectionally refers to as 'Nana', had been hospitalized since Sunday with COVID-19 complications. Since her hospitalization, Riley Whitis was not able to talk to her in person and he knew she was not goring to be at his game. So, he wanted to do something special for her.
"I’ve only been able to talk to her over the phone, but I talked to her before my game yesterday and told her I would have her name on my wrist and that I would score for her," Whitis stated. "The reason I had my 'Nana' on my wrist was because she barley missed any of my games my whole life, no matter what I’ve played. Her and my Papaw have always been there, so I thought I would put her name on my wrist so she would be there with me, but also so I knew what I was playing for. Of course I was playing for district, but last night I was also playing for her. The rest of this season I’m gonna be playing for her."
Putting his Nana's name on his wristband was a simple fix by wrapping a strip of athletic tape around his right wrist and writing 'NANA' on the tape with Sharpie. But scoring a goal in a highly-competitive soccer match was going to be a monumental, if not impossible, task.
First off, Riley Whitis plays as a midfield defender and vary rarely gets near the opposing goal, much less score a goal. Secondly, Whitis had been battling an ankle injury for the past couple of weeks and it was not certain he would even play in Tuesday's district championship game.
Despite tweaking his already tender ankle in pre-game warmups, Riley Whitis was able to play in the Warriors' district championship game against Wayne County. After 53 minutes, of an 80-minute contest, neither team had been able to score a goal. As each second ticked off the Plains' lighted scoreboard, Riley Whitis' promise to his Nana become to seem more and more improbable.
As the scoreless game approached the 53-minute mark, Riley Whitis intercepted a crossing Wayne County pass just outside midfield. Instead of making a transition pass off to an offensive forward, Whitis sprinted, with the ball, down the middle of the field. The Wayne County defense had no time to adjust, as Whitis streaked towards the opposing team's penalty box.
At about 12 feet out, Whitis hit a precise shot to the top right portion of the goal, that found the net for the game's only score - and the game winner.
"I saw an opening and took off," Whitis recalled. "I knew I had to score one for my Nana and I wasn’t gonna miss my opportunity. There is one good thing about being in the back, you can see everything and I saw a place and went for it."
"I really wasn’t even thinking (about what I was going to do), I was just wanting to get the ball into the back of the net," Whitis explained. "I’m an emotional player a lot times my emotions drive me to play and it was just an amazing feeling knowing I scored for my Nana, but also for my team and helped us get another district title."
Southwestern High School boys soccer coach Sean McBride had seen Whitis make that same move many times before. But the result was not always a scored goal and the the gravity of the situation was not as intense as it was on Tuesday night.
"Riley’s very passionate about the game of soccer and always plays with a lot of emotion," McBride stated. "He can move into another gear at any moment. He’s done what he did last night probably six or seven times this year. He’ll just pounce on a ball out in space in front of him and take off up the middle of the field. I’ll just think every time “here he goes again,” and he’ll blow by the opposing team’s defense and get a shot on goal. He doesn’t score every time, but did last night when his team needed it the most."
Not only did Whitis' goal prove to be a game winner and earned him a nod on the 48th District All-Tournament Team, but it fulfilled a promise to his Nana when she needed it the most.
"I called her after the game to tell her what happened," Whitis said with a smile. "It was such a good feeling to hear her happy. My mom said she was bragging to all her nurses, which made me feel great."
"I talked to my Nana today (on Wednesday) once I got out of school and she sounded great," Whitis exclaimed. "She was super happy and proud, which made me feel great. She means a lot to me and my whole family. "
The coronavirus has caused health problems to millions people all of over the world, and the cure for the virus is still unknown. But just maybe, the district championship game-winning goal scored by her grandson - Riley Whitis - is the just medicine Della Tucker needed in her fight with coronavirus.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
