When in dire need of a victory, Louisville’s basketball team could always depend on Georgia Tech to provide a willing victim.
U of L had defeated the Yellow Jackets in 11 of 12 meetings — including four in a row — since joining the ACC in 2015 and they had provided the Cardinals with their most recent road win and their first ACC victory of the season.
But this time, Georgia Tech abruptly switched roles and gained revenge for an earlier 68-58 loss in the KFC Yum! Center with a resounding 83-67 win in McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta Saturday afternoon. It was the largest margin in the 41-game history of the series, surpassing an 82-69 Louisville win on Feb. 24, 1991.
The loss dropped the Cards to 4-25 overall and 2-16 in the ACC, virtually guaranteeing that they will be the 15th seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C. It was also their 17th straight road defeat and their 21st in a row away from the Yum.
As in a number of other games this year, UofL fell behind early, rallied to close the gap and provide hope to their fans by pulling to within five points with under five minutes remaining, then couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch to finish the comeback.
The Jackets (12-17, 4-14) rank 13th in the ACC in 3-point percentage at .269 and had hit just 25.9 percent in the loss to UofL on Feb. 1. But this time they took advantage of the Cards’ lackadaisical defense to drill 8-of-16 in the first half en route to finishing 12-of-29 for 41.4 percent. That helped lead to a 15-2 run that pushed the hosts into a 37-26 lead they never lost and a 45-32 halftime advantage.
“The disappointing thing is the first half of this game was our guys just didn’t compete the way they needed to,” U of L coach Kenny Payne said, echoing an all too familiar refrain over the past four months.
Not only did the wide open Jackets bomb away from beyond the arc, they also scored 16 fast break points.
“That means there was no resistance anywhere on the court,” Payne said. “I thought we were very casual in getting to shooters. I thought we were casual in getting to spots and casual in giving them resistance to getting where they wanted to go on the floor.”
It’s no surprise then that UofL found itself behind 52-34 after the Jackets scored seven of the first nine points in the second half. The Cards narrowed the deficit to 66-61 at the 4:57 mark on JJ Traynor’s dunk off a pass from El Ellis, but Georgia Tech called a timeout and responded with a 12-3 run to put the game away, thanks in part to a flagrant 1 foul by Traynor.
“We didn’t have the strength or focus you have to have, especially when you dig yourself a hole,” Payne said. “There’s a fight that’s required; you don’t just make a run. Yeah, we had enough to make a run, but that’s not the goal. The goal is to win the game. In order to win, we fight together and we talk to each other on the court and we get after them. That’s the only way, and we didn’t. We weren’t connected today.”
Senior forward Ja’von Franklin led the Jackets with 21 points and led all rebounders with 13, while Miles Kelly had 19 and hit 5-of-10 treys, Lance Terry added 17 with 4-of-11 threes and Kyle Sturdivant added 11 points and 10 assists.
In a rare showing of scoring balance, UofL had four players in double figures, with Karmari Lands and Ellis each getting 15 points. That was a career high for Lands, who had scored only eight points in the last three games and was 2-of-14 from the field and had missed all three of his 3-point attempts during that stretch. He hit 3-of-5 Saturday and was 6-of-11 overall. Mike James contributed 14 points and Traynor 10.
But Payne brushed off the balance as being insignificant in this case.
“For me, I want to feel like we’re going to war to win a game, not to play offense,” he said. “And I thought today’s game was an indicator that it was ‘you score, I score.’ We’re not built like that. That’s not the components of my team. We have to defend. It’s not a choice. It’s like saying we don’t want to win, we just want to score.”
Louisville will play its final home game Tuesday at 9 p.m. against Virginia Tech, which was 16-12, 6-11 going into Saturday night’s game at Duke.
NOTE--Due to injuries, Emmanuel Okorafor (ankle) and Hercy Miller (hip) were unavailable against Georgia Tech.
