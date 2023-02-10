The Lake Cumberland tennis community was well represented at the USTA KY Tennis Annual Awards Ceremony on Jan. 28 in Louisville.
Chris Adkisson won the Paulette Griffith Local League Coordinator of the Year award.
In 2022, Adkisson, who coaches the Pulaski County High School tennis team, developed Lake Cumberland’s inaugural USTA local league. Multiple play opportunities were offered through 18 & Over, Mixed, Combo and Tri-Level. Through Chris’s tireless organizing and recruiting, the league attracted a remarkable 200+ players.
The Volunteer of the Year went to Alfie Cheng, who has been instrumental in growing tennis throughout Lake Cumberland as a player, promoter, and leader.
Cheng established the Lake Cumberland Tennis Association in 2016, served as president for six years, and is a current member of the board. He has been the assistant tennis coach for Pulaski County High School since 2016 and is involved in all aspects of tennis in the Lake Cumberland Area.
Cheng has served on the USTA Kentucky Board of Directors since 2016 and has been a vice president for the last three years. He also served on the USTA Southern Community Development Committee 2019 – 2020, Junior Team Tennis Committee 2021 – 2022 and back to the Community Development Committee in 2023.
Jackson Martin was honored with the Mark Ragland Boys Sportsmanship Award. Martin, now a student at the University of Kentucky, played tennis for Pulaski County High School beginning in 5th grade. In 7th grade he played doubles with a senior during the Region 12 tournament. And as a senior, he won the Region 12 boys’ singles title.
By an unanimous vote, all high school coaches in Region 12 awarded Jackson the Male Sportsmanship Award in 2022. He has competed at KHSAA state championships since 8th grade, giving these coaches ample opportunity to observe his high level of sportsmanship.
