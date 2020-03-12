Three local former high school girls basketball players were recently inducted into the 12th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame.
Lori Hines (Pulaski County), Heather Baker Rigney (Pulaski County) and Dany Fothergill Houk (Southwestern) were among the players, coaches, and contributors inducted into the 12th Region Girls Basketball 2020 Hall of Fame class. They were awarded at Lincoln County High School during the 12th Region Girls Basketball Tournament.
During Dany Fothergill Houk's career at Southwestern High School, she scored scored 2,478 points, had 563 rebounds and 418 assists. She scored 780 points in a single season, averaging 26 points per game.
Danay had 12 career games scoring over 30 points and two games over 40 points. She made over 300 three-point shots in her career.
Danay was a McDonalds All-American nominee, and she made the Courier Journal and Herald Leader All-State Girls Basketball Teams. She made the 12th Region All-Region team three times and was named a Kentucky/Indiana All-Star.
Danay signed at Western Kentucky University and finished her career at Lipscomb University, where she led the Atlantic Sun in scoring with a 17.8 average and was named second Team All-Conference.
Lori Hines was a member of 1981 Pulaski County High School Girls State Championship team, and was awarded the first MVP award for the 1981 KHSAA Kentucky Girls State Tournament
Lori was a High School All-American, and was named one of the top 25 players to ever play in the Kentucky High School Girls Basketball State Tournament. She earned multiple All-District and All-Region awards throughout her high school career.
Lori earned a college scholarship to East Tennessee State University, where she earned Southern Conference honors. She played last year of eligibility for the Eastern Kentucky University Lady Colonels, achieving OVC honors.
Heather Baker Rigney played her high school career at Pulaski County, where she is still currently the all-time leading scorer with 2,031 career points. While at Pulaski County, she received First Team All-State honors and led the Lady Maroons to back-to-back Sweet 16 Tournament appearances.
Heather made the 1995 and 1996 Sweet 16 All-Tournament teams her junior and senior years. Heather still holds the state tournament's single-game scoring record with 46 points.
After high school, Heather signed on to play at the University of Louisville for her freshman year. Heather attended a junior college in Kansas her sophomore year where she was one of the top scorers in the nation. She finished her last year and a half of eligibility at Lindsey Wilson College, where she was the first player, men's or women's, to be named NAIA Mid-South Region Player of the Year and twice earned First Team All-Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Heather was a 2005 inductee into Lindsey Wilson College's Hall of Fame.
Here is the list of the entire 2020 Girls Basketball 12th Region Hall of Fame inductees:
Players: Heather Baker - Pulaski County, Lori Hines - Pulaski County, Karen Flannery - Garrard County, Neil Tarter Duggins - Casey County, Danay Fothergill Houk - Southwestern.
Coaches: Jerry Don Ross - McCreary Central, and Wayne Ryan - Wayne County.
Contributors: Roscoe Denney and Jimmy Durham.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
