Three local girls' soccer players have been named by the Kentucky Soccer Coaches Association to their All-State Honorable Mentions, two from Somerset High School and one from Southwestern High School.
Somerset senior Jolie May was named as an All-State honorable mention after a terrific senior season on the defensive side of the ball. She also had three goals and three assists for the Jumpers.
Somerset sophomore Tori Robertson was also named an All-State honorable mention after a campaign where she racked up the second-most goals on the team with 18, while also contributing 11 assists.
Southwestern senior Carinne Souders was the final local player named to the All-State honorable mention list. In her senior season, Souders contributed 21 goals to lead the team, while also having the most assists on the team with 26.
Congratulations to all three of these players for terrific seasons.
