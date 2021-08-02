Three-time defending region champion Lady Maroons open golf season

ELIZABETHTOWN - The three-time defending regional champion Pulaski County High School girls golf team opened up their season this weekend in the Lady Bruins Invitational, played at the Elizabethtown Country Club. The Lady Maroons tallied 367 strokes to place ninth overall.
Pulaski County junior Anna New shot a 78 to place 10th individually. New is the defending individual regional champion.
Lady Maroons senior Lauren Worley shot a 79 to place 15th overall.
Pulaski County seventh-grader Raegan New fired a 99 to place 48th individually. Eighth-grader Madelyn Butcher shot a 111 to place 67th, and freshman Riley Dunaway shot a 128 to place 82nd.
