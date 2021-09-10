Thunder Over the Island Festival Wrestling Results

Thunder Over the Island Festival
Burnside: Official results from Triple Crown Wrestling’s Thunder Over the Island Festival Live from Cole Park in Burnside, Kentucky.
Match #1 Tag-Team Match
Jeremiah L. Brake/Christopher Alexander Matthews
v. “Blue Collar” James Caney/Shelby “Gummy Bear” McLovins (Caney/McLovins wins by pinfall)
Match #2 Triple Threat Match
Brandon Wolfe v. Dominick McVay v. “Insane” John Strange (Strange wins by pinfall)
Match #3
“Savage” Kyle Hawk v. Marty Clay (Clay wins by pinfall)
Match #4 Six-Man Tag-Team Match
Tyler Logan/Dewayne Davis/Figi Wildman
v. The Pegasus Kid/Ruthless Lover/Dakota Daniels (Logan/Davis/Figi win by pinfall)
Match #5 World Heavyweight Championship Match (Inaugural)
Cameron J. Walker V. “The Lifeguard” Izzy Vaden
(Cameron J. Walker wins by pinfall, becoming Triple Crown Wrestling’s inaugural champion)
