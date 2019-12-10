Tigers edged out by Great Lakes

The Campbellsville-Somerset University Tigers were oh so close to win number four of the season on Sunday afternoon at Pulaski County High School, but unfortunately for Al Gover and crew, an abysmal day at the free throw line did in the Tigers costing them a victory.
CU-Somerset shot an anemic 4-14 from the free throw line for the game, while the visiting Great Lakes Christian College Crusaders made 13-15 from the charity stripe for the contest.
As a result, it was visiting Great Lakes Christian College sneaking out of The PC Gym with a hard-fought, 89-85 win over Gover and company.
"Our problem in the first half today was that we were so soft on defense," pointed out Gover.
"Our whole speech at halftime with our guys was that I told them we weren't going to get back in the game offensively," continued the Tigers head coach. "We had to get back in the game defensively, because we gave them 54 points in the first half, and we only gave them 35 in the second half, so if we would have done that in the first half we probably would have won the game."
Great Lakes Christian College shot the lights out in the first half, hitting on 22-38 field goal attempts for a red-hot 57.9 percent, racing out to a double digit lead over the Tigers, leading CU-Somerset 54-42 at the intermission.
The point about picking things up on the defensive end Gover made to his club in the locker room at the intermission certainly got through to his club in the second frame.
The Tigers came out in the second frame and began the half on an impressive, 21-6 run, to get back in the game taking a 63-60 lead over the Crusaders.
At that juncture, it was the visitors from Lansing, Michigan that went on a run of their own -- 11-0 -- to reclaim the lead over the Tigers at 71-63.
No worries though, Gover's club responded with another run of its own.
TC Wright and Keelan Kennedy each made three-point baskets during that spurt, and thanks to an 8-0 rally by CU-Somerset, this one was all tied up at 71-71 with 6:50 remaining in the game.
The Crusaders got back to back three's after the game was knotted up for the final time at 71-71 from Elijah Kess and Ja'quin Jones, and from that point on, the Crusaders cashed in from the free throw line while the Tigers were trying to get back into the contest.
At the same time, CU-Somerset coming down the stretch had its chances, but missed six consecutive free throws, with some of those being the front end of one and one's.
Ballgame.
"Late in the game, we were like 0 for 6 from the free throw line, and I don't know, you just have to make them," stated Gover.
"I know you're not going to make them all, but in a close game that you've battled back from a double digit deficit to get back in the game, you've just got to make your free throws, and we just didn't do that today," lamented Gover. "You've got to hit a high percentage from the line, and we just didn't do it today."
The Crusaders made their free throws down the stretch, and in all, it came down to an 89-85 victory by Great Lakes Christian College.
The Tigers -- 3-8 on the season -- will return to action on Wednesday night on the road, taking on Oakland City, Indiana.
GLCC -- 54 35 -- 89
CU-S -- 42 43 -- 85
GREAT LAKES CHRIST. COLLEGE -- Jones 21, Temple 15, Reed 14, Kess 13, Anderson 10, Eggleston 7, Riley 4, Cole 3, Wright 2.
CU-SOMERSET -- Kennedy 23, Wright 23, Finnison 13, Cofer 9, Lovan 8, Hurt 5, Thomas 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.