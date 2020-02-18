Tigers pick up second win in three days

After snapping an eight-game losing streak on Thursday night with a hard-fought win at Simmons College, the Campbellsville University Somerset Tigers returned home on Saturday afternoon at Pulaski County High School and notched their second win in three days.
Al Gover's club raced out to a 22-point lead by the intermission over visiting Boyce College, and cruised from there, leading the Bulldogs from wire to wire with an impressive, 92-79 victory.
"I think today was maybe one of our better performances all year, especially in the first half with our offensive patience, and getting the shots that we wanted to get," stated a very happy Gover after his club's win.
"We didn't shoot a lot of bad shots that led to transition baskets for the other team, and we're getting better in those areas, and I think it showed today in the first half," added the Tigers coach. "We knocked down shots, because we got better shots out of our offense, instead of our guys going out there and trying to create their own shots."
Campbellsville-Somerset took control of things early on, racing out to a very comfortable, 57-35 lead over the Bulldogs by halftime.
And, it was because of the great shot selection within the offense by the Tigers that coach Gover eluded to.
Seven CU-Somerset players hit the scoring column in the opening half of play, led by reserve Kenyan McKee, who tallied 15 of his 17 points in the contest in the first half off the bench.
The Tigers - leading Boyce College by that 22-point margin at the intermission - was never really threatened in the second half, as Gover's club rolled to the 92-79 victory, improving to 7-19 on the season.
The win over the Bulldogs - CU-Somerset's third game in as many days - culminated a tough stretch for Gover's club, who has been hampered with key injuries all season long.
Case in point; the Tigers only dressed eight players for Saturday's contest against Boyce College, but for this season at least, that's a trend that coach Gover has grown accustomed to - not knowing day in and day out who was going to be available to suit up and play.
"It's been a struggle with this team this year, because we never really knew who we were going to have from day to day," lamented Gover.
"We've had all kinds of injuries throughout the year, and we've had setback after setback, but to our kid's credit, they've kept fighting and they've battled," stated the CU-Somerset head coach. "Their effort was really good today I thought, but this was our third game in three days, and there in the second half it was pretty evident at least to me that our guys legs were pretty much gone."
Deion Finnison led a balanced scoring attack for CU-Somerset in the win, leading the Tigers with a game-high 22 points.
McKee added 17 points in the win, Antwan Hurt tallied 15 points, while TC Wright had 12 points, and Meith Reclow - despite fighting foul trouble for much of the day - also hit for double figures with 11 points.
The Tigers will return to action on Thursday night for their home finale of the season, playing host to arch-rival Campbellsville-Harrodsburg.
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be played at Somerset Christian School.
Admission to the game is free.
BC - 35 44 - 79
CU-S - 57 35 - 92
BOYCE COLLEGE (79) - Nauert 20, Billings 19, Benham 19, Kirby 10, Alexakos 3, Gibson 3, Turner 2, Rosa 2, Kays 1.
CU-SOMERSET (92) - Finnison 22, McKee 17, Hurt 15, Wright 12, Reclow 11, Longmire 8, Howard 5, Thomas 2.
